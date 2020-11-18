In ‘desperation,’ Ky. teachers in one district turn to Beshear over COVID work rules

Some Pulaski County teachers have sent Gov. Andy Beshear a letter “in desperation,” asking him to act on their behalf during the pandemic “as we are struggling with systems that have not shown proper care for our safety and the safety of our students.”

The teachers say classes continue to be held in-person despite increases in cases, that mask rules aren’t enforced with students, and social distancing guidelines aren’t followed. In addition to a lack of precautions to protect teachers, there has been a “lack of basic empathy” for educators, the group argues.

In a joint statement Tuesday, Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, to whom the letter was also addressed, responded:

“The letter and its claims are very concerning. Even outside of COVID, our teachers sacrifice for their community and their students on a daily basis. We should show them more respect than is suggested in the actions referenced in the letter.”

However, Pulaski Superintendent Patrick Richardson said he does “not believe the letter represents the majority of teachers in Pulaski County. Most of these comments are very misleading and some just not true.”

But the Pulaski County teachers who wrote Beshear aren’t the only ones in the area with concerns.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department said Tuesday evening on its Facebook page that it was getting “numerous complaints from citizens, teachers, students, and parents about several area schools continuing to have in-person classes” despite high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The health department covers 10 counties in Southern Kentucky. Nine are in the state’s red category, which means they have the worst incidence rates and spread of the virus.

The health department said it has “strongly encouraged” schools in the area to stop in-person instruction when communities are in the red zone, but that only superintendents and school boards can make that decision.

The conflict between some Pulaski County teachers and Richardson is one example of the struggle at some schools across Kentucky as they have made decisions to open, close or offer virtual or face-to-face instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Kentucky School Boards Association, as of Monday afternoon, at least 95 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts are virtual this week. Two more will go virtual Wednesday. Of the 140 districts in the 94 red counties as of Nov. 12,, 88 are virtual.

Richardson announced on Monday that the system will be closed next Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23 and 24 to allow for a nine-day Thanksgiving holiday. Richardson said he planned for the district to begin a mixture of virtual and in-person instruction on Nov. 30. Such decisions provoked the teachers’ letter to Beshear.

For the two months from August to October that students learned virtually, the teachers’ letter to the governor said, Pulaski teachers had to appear in person at their schools.

“There was no reason given as to why we could not work from home if sick, or why those with elderly and infirm families could not work from home. We were required to come in each and every day,” the letter said.

Parents of students in the district were given surveys asking what they preferred, but the teachers were not given the same courtesy, the letter said.

“There was very little correspondence over the entire summer on what was to happen and absolutely none over how we felt, what we feared, what we wanted, what we needed,” the letter said. There seemed to be a “lack of care” and “active disregard of our safety,” said the letter.

The teachers said when the district returned to in-person schooling, “many students wore masks, though most wore them as chinstraps, and for those who did not, there was little more than a stern glare and a wag of the finger. “

Many rooms, even the smallest, were packed with up to 30 desks for students to use, the teachers said. After some students turned to virtual learning “there are still classrooms with far too many students to socially distance properly. “

The letter cited seven instances of students or staff being placed under quarantine.

“With all of this, we are not given updates; we are not spoken to regularly. We are not asked even simply how we are handling the struggles. Since school has returned, there has been nothing but a lack of basic empathy in regard to the teachers,” the letter said.

“It is with desperation, we reach out to the governor and once more implore him to stand up for educators.”

Richardson said the letter to the governor surprised him, that he had not received a concern or complaint about in -person instruction from an employee since before virtual school started in August, and then, he only got a handful.

“I have actually had many teachers and parents thank me for getting our students back in person,” he said.

Pulaski County Schools has about 9,000 students and 1,400 employees, including 650 teachers.

“Overwhelmingly we have awesome teachers that during these tough times have given 100 percent for our students,” said Richardson, “I had heard that approximately five or six teachers were on social media at the end of last week voicing their negative opinion about in-person instruction from Pulaski County High School. However, to this date, I have not heard from even one.”

“It is disappointing that I must ... defend educating our students and to defend the integrity of the overwhelming majority of teachers and staff who are working tirelessly in this very difficult time,” he said.

Richardson described an overall low number of staff coronavirus cases at 24. As of last week, Pulaski had approximately 69 student cases since the district began state reporting on Sept. 28, before in-person instruction began, he said.

Of those cases, 31 were virtual-only students who have not ever been physically to school yet, said Richardson. The 38 in-school cases have been randomly scattered among 12 schools with no clustering of cases, except for the Puladki County football team and kindergarten students.

“Our quarantines have been very aggressive and I do not apologize for them,” he said.

In addition, a new policy requires kindergartners to wear masks. Teachers are no longer eating lunch or meeting for planning in groups.

School staffs and students are “movement controlled, masked, and distance compliant” and are adhering to sanitation and universal daily temperature checks, he said.

In making a local school district decision as Beshear has recommended, Richardson said he must consider “all aspects in making this decision, from what is best for students, what is best for parents, and what is best for staff, I do not have the luxury to view this from one perspective.”