4 Lexington Christian schools, 5 others in Ky. back lawsuit against Beshear closings

Students and staff are separated by plexiglass barriers at Danville Christian Academy in Boyle County..

Nine Kentucky Christian schools, including Lexington Christian Academy and three others in Fayette County, filed a brief Sunday night in support of a federal lawsuit against Gov. Andy Beshear‘s order stopping in-person instruction at public and private K-12 schools.

“No evidence whatsoever has linked any current increase in COVID cases to numbers in schools,” said the brief filed in U.S. District Court in Frankfort. Amicus briefs, as they are called, are often filed by those affected by court cases to which they are not parties.

“Because the religious schools believe both in the importance of their mission and the need for in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible, each of the religious schools has taken extraordinary steps and incurred significant financial expense to provide safe in-person learning during this academic year, “ the brief said.

Nevertheless, Beshear added new COVID-19 restrictions last week after the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that he can to protect the health and safety of Kentucky citizens.

Despite that ruling, Danville Christian Academy and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Friday filed a federal lawsuit against Beshear, arguing that his order closing Kentucky’s schools, including private religious schools, violates the First Amendment of the Constitution and the state’s Religious Freedom and Restoration Act.

The motion for a temporary restraining order filed along with the federal lawsuit said, “Danville Christian has a sincerely held religious belief that it is called by God to have in-person instruction for its students, and it believes that ‘its students should be educated with a Christian worldview in a communal in-person environment.’”

The schools filing the brief include Bourbon Christian Academy in Paris, Foundation Christian Academy in Bowling Green, Heritage Christian School in Owensboro, Somerset Christian Academy, Kentucky Christian Academy in Campbellsville. Lexington schools include Lexington Christian Academy, Lexington Latin School, Summit Christian Academy and Trinity Christian Academy. They say they have been offering safe in-person instruction in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines since the start of the academic year.

The religious schools have heavily invested in COVID precautions, including plexiglass barriers, personal protective equipment, sanitation equipment, physical distancing screens and barriers, thermometers, additional desks and tables, Wi-Fi, signage, and medical supplies, according to the court brief.

For example, Trinity Christian Academy in Lexington spent approximately $70,000, and Lexington Christian Academy spent about $392,000, the court document said. Others like Somerset Christian School hired additional faculty to add classes to ensure the students are socially distant while sitting in rooms and hired additional staff whose sole daily responsibilities are the continual cleaning of the campus facilities, the brief said.

To stem the surge of COVID-19 cases, Beshear ordered last week that schools providing Kindergarten through 12th grade instruction must stop holding in-person classes Monday. Under the order, most schools will not be allowed to reopen until the new semester begins in January. In counties with fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people, elementary schools will be able to reopen on Dec. 7.

With 2,194 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, Kentucky again broke its record for new cases reported in a week. Those numbers provoked the new orders from the governor that stopped in-person restaurant dining in addition to in-person school instruction.

Dozens of the governor’s earlier orders to wear masks, limit class sizes in child care centers and other steps were upheld Nov. 12 by the supreme court that said, “the governor’s orders were, and continue to be, necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

