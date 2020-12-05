‘An amazing leader in... the most difficult times.’ Officials, others pay tribute to Manny Caulk

Fayette Superintendent Emmanuel “Manny” Caulk, who died Friday, “was an amazing leader in some of the most difficult times the world of education has ever faced,” Kentucky Board of Education member Patrice McCrary said on social media early Saturday.

Colleagues and community members posted tributes throughout the early morning after Fayette school board chairwoman Stephanie Spires announced Caulk’s death just before midnight. Spires has not provided details of Caulk’s death. The school board issued a statement November 30 saying Caulk, 49, would be on temporary medical leave through January 31.

Caulk underwent an 18-hour surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his sinus cavity in 2015 shortly after he was hired. He said then that doctors were able to remove the entire tumor, that he would make a full recovery and that the cancer had not spread.

Lexington’s Tates Creek High School principal Marty Mills was among the first to pay tribute to Caulk Saturday on Twitter.

“Superintendent Caulk loved kids and was an advocate for public education,” Mills said.

Killian Timoney, the director of Plant Operations for Fayette County schools and a representative-elect for the Kentucky House of Representatives, posted that he was “absolutely shocked & devastated at the news of Manny Caulk’s passing.”

“He thought outside the box and brought a new and inspired perspective to @FCPSKY. Manny, you left an indelible mark of improvement on FCPS. I will miss your vision & passion for caring for all students,” Timoney said.

Caulk’s death came as Fayette County Public Schools leaders and school officials across the state are trying to return students and teachers to the classroom safely. Kentucky schools largely transitioned students to remote learning from home when the coronavirus spread in March.

Todd Burus is a leader in the Facebook group “Let them Learn in Fayette County.” Some of that group’s members had criticized Caulk when the district did not return to in-person learning sooner.

“These are the things that cut through all of our differences,” Burus said shortly after Caulk’s death was announced . “Life is precious and no matter what we disagree on, at the end of the day we are all members of the human race.”

The Kentucky PTA said that Caulk “who referred to himself as FCPS’ Servant Superintendent, ...embodied the PTA mission of making every child’s potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children.”

“Rest in peace, partner,”Amanda Ferguson, a member of the 2015 school board that hired Caulk, posted on Twitter.

Caulk often called people he encountered in his role as superintendent “partner” because he considered students, families, staff, board members and even journalists his partner in his work at Fayette County Public Schools.

“We will always remember Manny Caulk for his devotion to our children,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said in a statement. “He put their safety first, working as part of our stakeholder group to combat the pandemic. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Educators and administrators on Saturday noted Caulk’s focus on equity in their Twitter posts.

Caulk was a “champion for children and families, particularly those who have been traditionally underserved and marginalized... his leadership and voice will be missed, “ former Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis said.

“Education lost a good man, an unapologetic voice for equity and unrelenting in confronting barriers,” said Jimmy Brehm, who had worked in the Fayette school district. “Many great friends are hurting this AM, I pray for them, for his family, and for a district made of amazing educators and friends who serve students tirelessly.”