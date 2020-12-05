Fayette Superintendent Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Caulk has died at age 49.

Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk has died, school board chairwoman Stephanie Spires said in a message to families just before midnight Friday.

Spires’ message did not include a cause of death and she told the Herald-Leader early Saturday morning she had no additional details.

Caulk, 49, had been on medical leave for several days. Spires announced the leave last week but provided no information about his medical condition.

In 2015, shortly after he was hired, Caulk underwent an 18 hour surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his sinus cavity.

“Tonight I write with a heavy heart to inform you of the death of our Superintendent, Emmanuel Caulk, who has led our district since 2015,” Spires wrote. “We are grateful for Manny’s servant leadership and passion for our two moral imperatives – to accelerate achievement for students who have not yet reached proficiency and to challenge students already proficient to achieve global competency.”

In 2018, the Kentucky Association for School Administrators named Caulk Superintendent of the Year.

Under Caulk’s leadership, the district developed its first strategic plan in a decade, worked in partnership with local business leaders to redesign its high schools, launched an intentional volunteer campaign called “Give 10,” and placed education in the center of community discourse through his Superintendent’s Book Club, the district website said. Under Caulk, Fayette County was the first school district in Kentucky to establish a grant-funded Office for Educating Boys of Color focused on meeting the needs of primarily black and Hispanic male students.

In March 2017, a Kentucky Department of Education report after an audit, concluded that Caulk “has brought stability to the district,” highlighting dozens of accomplishments from the Blueprint for Student Success and affirming that the district has “capacity” to lead future improvements.

Before joining Fayette County schools in August 2015, Caulk had served since 2012 as superintendent of Portland Public Schools, Maine’s largest school district. He previously was an assistant superintendent in the School District of Philadelphia, serving 167,000 students. He also was assistant regional superintendent and deputy chief for the office of instruction and leadership support, and was assistant superintendent for high schools of the 46,000-student East Baton Rouge Parish School System in Louisiana.

Prior to that, he was a special education teacher in a juvenile detention facility, an elementary principal, and a high school principal. He also previously practiced law and was a former assistant prosecutor for the state of New Jersey, the website said.

Marlene Helm is currently acting superintendent, a role she has held in the past when the Fayette superintendent’s position was open.

After serving as acting superintendent before Caulk’s arrival, “I have remained a part of the district team in different roles and seen the good work happening in our district these past five years,” Helm said in a message earlier this week.

“My role will be to ensure that our organization remains focused on challenging students to learn at high levels,” she said.

Caulk’s death comes at a time when district officials are grappling with trying to find a safe way to return to in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spires said current and incoming members of the Board of Education were working together to ensure a smooth transition.

“Once the new board members take office in January, we will begin the arduous task of finding a new Superintendent to continue our commitment to ensuring that all students reach their unlimited potential,” said Spires.

“We ask that you keep Manny, his family, and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers, while also respecting their privacy during this incredibly difficult time. Arrangements to honor his life and work are incomplete at this time, but will be sent out to our FCPS Family when finalized,” she said.

At a district equity meeting on Tuesday, Spires said Caulk did not want people to worry about him.

“The way that you can honor him is to continue the work that he has done in the district ... continue to focus on equity,” she said.

“Rest well Manny Caulk,” Renee Shaw, a journalist at Kentucky Educational Television, posted on Twitter early Saturday. “Prayers for his wife Christol and children.”