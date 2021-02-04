NAACP asks Fayette County school board to halt superintendent search during COVID-19

NAACP members in Lexington on Thursday asked the Fayette school board to halt their search for a new superintendent during COVID-19 so that more people could participate.

“We do not have confidence that this process will include the voices of the community,” a statement from the group said.

District officials did not immediately comment, but school board members have said they want the new superintendent hired in June and on the job by July 1, 2021. Marlene Helm has been acting superintendent since Manny Caulk died in December after a brief illness that district officials have never identified. The current school board members are all white. Helm is Black as was Caulk.

At the same time that the board, with several novice members, is trying to hire a new superintendent, it is also trying to return students to in-person learning for the first time since March 2020.

The NAACP asked the board to postpone or extend the deadline to hire the next Superintendent until the 2022-2023 school year.

A superintendent search work session for the school board is scheduled for 2:30 pm Monday.

NAACP Education Chair Shambra Mulder said Thursday the NAACP is asking that the search be stopped in part because there is no public comment during the virtual school board meetings held during the pandemic.

“There’s no way we can really be part of this process during the pandemic,” she said.

The NAACP asked the board to conduct a “listening tour” across diverse communities in Fayette County before choosing the next superintendent.

They asked board members to contract with a local Black consultant to advise the Superintendent Search Committee.

The superintendent search process and final selection is an important equity issue for the Fayette County community, the statement said.

“All attempts to include as many voices as possible in developing the profile for the next superintendent must be exercised and handled with the utmost urgency,” she said.

The next superintendent needs to be someone with a proven record of successfully leading an urban school district and intentionally focusing on the equitable distribution of resources to high poverty schools, the statement said.

It said the next superintendent should ensure that the district meets equity goals. In addition, the new superintendent should have a proven record of holding principals accountable for hiring Black and Hispanic teachers who reflect the diversity of the city and schools, for closing the achievement gaps, and for lowering the number of exclusionary discipline practices and criminalization of racial minority students.

“We are more interested in a proven record of actions, as opposed to characteristics and personality for the next superintendent,” the statement said.

The group says candidates should also be passionate about and experienced in communicating openly and providing support to classroom staff.