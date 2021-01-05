Fayette school board chairwoman steps down. New leadership team selected

Stephanie Spires

Fayette school board chair Stephanie Spires announced at the beginning of Tuesday’s school board meeting that is she stepping down as the head of that panel, but she will stay on the board.

Tyler Murphy was subsequently chosen as the new chairman with newly elected school board member Amanda “Amy” Green named vice chair. Murphy, who was elected to the Fayette board in 2018, is a teacher in Boyle County and Green is a former Fayette teacher.

Spires has been chairwoman since 2018. She was first appointed to the school board in 2017.

The leadership overhaul occurs at a time of intense change following the death of Superintendent Manny Caulk amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The acting superintendent and school board were expected to announce when students would return to the classroom while the school board begins the steps to search for a successor to Caulk.

This article will be updated.