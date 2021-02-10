Fayette is ready for limited in-person school at last. How could snow, ice affect that?

Fayette school district officials will be flexible with students and staff Thursday if power outages result from the expected ice storm, a district spokeswoman said.

However, spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said district officials expect remote learning -- Non-Traditional Instruction: Differentiated Distance Learning (NTI: 2DL)-- to continue on Thursday.

“We recognize that an accumulation of ice could lead to power outages and... internet service disruption and we will be flexible with our students and staff,” she said.

District officials are planning on returning kindergarten through second graders to in-person learning on Feb. 16 with other grades gradually returning after that.

However, Deffendall said if weather conditions are unsafe, remote learning could continue that day instead.

“We are aware of forecasts including the possibility of snow for Tuesday, Feb. 16, which is scheduled to be the first day back to in-person learning for our students in grades kindergarten through two. If conditions are unsafe, we will continue with remote learning on that day,’ she said.