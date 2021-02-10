Ice expected to worsen during evening rush hour in Lexington region. Snow next.

Icy drizzle made road conditions hazardous in Lexington and other areas Wednesday morning, but a second wave of freezing rain could cause significantly more problems as it moves through, according to the National Weather Service.

The expectation was one-tenth of an inch of ice would accumulate during the day Wednesday, followed by a wave of additional freezing rain starting around the evening rush hour in Lexington and parts of Central and southeastern Kentucky, National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Sharp said. There’s likely to be a quarter-inch to a half-inch of ice by Thursday morning. To make matters worse, it’s possible the precipitation could change over to snow Thursday.

“As far as bad conditions go from there, it’s going to be about how quickly road crews can get out and clean things up,” Sharp said.

Lexington Streets and Roads maintenance crews were expected to be on duty throughout the winter storm to treat roads. Even so, accidents were frequent in the city Wednesday morning.

Light ice on Lexington roads was enough to cause traffic issues, but additional accumulations could cause power outages, Sharp said. Kentucky Utilities and Kentucky Power were monitoring weather conditions, and Kentucky Power had hundreds of workers on standby to respond.

Kentucky Emergency Management activated its State Emergency Operations Center Wednesday morning as a result of the hazards, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

“We ask Kentuckians to be cautious of roadway conditions that will be hazardous in some areas. Please stay off roadways unless necessary,” Beshear said in a statement.

Due to potential power outages, state officials asked residents to be prepared to use an alternate source of heat. But residents were advised not to use a gas stovetop or oven to heat homes because doing so is unsafe. Generators, camp stoves and charcoal grills can be dangerous.

Precipitation is expected to stop Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The ice storm warning is in effect for the city until Thursday night.