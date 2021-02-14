Entire classes could be quarantined when Fayette schools reopen. ‘Get ready’ for change.

Entire classrooms of young students are likely to be quarantined if positive COVID-19 cases crop up next week after Fayette kindergarten through second graders return to in person learning, Lexington- Fayette Health Commissioner Kraig Humbaugh said.

“Get ready,” for students, staff and teachers to test positive for COVID-19 once in-person learning begins in Fayette schools given the level of COVID-19 in the community, Humbaugh said at Thursday’s school board meeting.

“We do expect there will be cases and exposures occur after in-person learning starts on Tuesday and there will be classrooms that will be quarantined,” Humbaugh said.

“It’s likely in these younger age groups that the entire classroom will be quarantined,” he said. Humbaugh said that’s because younger students can have a hard time maintaining physical distancing.

District officials are expecting 7,082 of 8,990 students in grades K-2 to return to campus. The percentage of students returning at each school varies, said spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, the seven-day average of new cases was down to 105 as of Feb. 13. This data places the community in red, or Stage 4 of the Fayette in-person learning matrix which, in concert with the other transition factors, allows for a graduated return to in-person learning. All other grade levels will continue with NTI/2DL until their return date is determined.

Humbaugh noted that the level of cases is much lower than just one month ago.

“There’s risks on both sides of the equation,” said Humbaugh, meaning there are risks in not going back to classrooms in person and risks in being back in person.

Acting Superintendent Marlene Helm said at Thursday’s school board meeting that if winter weather makes the planned Feb. 16 in-person return for K-2 impossible, the return will occur on Wednesday Feb. 17. Deffendall said the decision will be announced as soon as possible Monday.

“We feel very comfortable and confident that we are ready” to return to in person learning, Helm said.

She said some plans may have may have to be revised, “but we believe we are ready.”

Generally students have been learning from home since March. At least 1700 Fayette students went back in person two hours each day in October, but that effort only lasted for a few weeks in fall 2020.

Grades K-2 will return the week of Feb. 16 and the following week. A decision on which grades will return March 1 is expected to be made Feb 16, Helm said.

After K-2 students return, grades 3 through 5, 6, 9 and 12 will be next, followed by grades 7, 8, 10 and 11. Preschool students are expected to be the final group to go back to classroom under the most recent plan discussed by district staff.

Humbaugh said the health department will work with school district officials regarding who needs to be quarantined.

Not every classroom will be able to maintain six feet distancing, but the more they can stay apart, the better, Humbaugh said.

Helm said that children who have returned to in-person learning in other nearby Kentucky school districts have complied with wearing masks.

Helm said the Fayette school district is stressing that they want each child and the adults working with them to be safe.

Children will get constant reminders of what’s expected of them, Helm said.

The school district has personal protection equipment “to the max,” she said.

Frequent hand washing will be expected, and hand-cleaning supplies including hand soap, paper towels, and hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol will be readily available on buses, in classrooms and throughout the school grounds.

All school staffs have developed and have practiced implementing Health and Safety plans. All plans are up on the school’s websites and many components have been shared with families through videos.

Much will be different on school campuses, officials said.

All elementary school start times are 7:35 a.m. other than Cassidy, Mary Todd and Northern which begin at 8:25 a.m.

All elementary schools will dismiss at 2:25 p.m. other than Cassidy, Mary Todd, Northern and Promise Academy at Harrison which dismiss at 3:15 p.m. The Promise Academy at William Wells Brown dismisses at 4:05 p.m.

Arrival and dismissal procedures vary and may be different than in previous years so COVID-19 Health and Safety Guidelines can be followed. Families should refer to school emails and consult individual school websites.

Masks will be required on buses and on school property for all staff and students and contractors unless it has been directed through a child’s special needs plan or a medical exemption has been provided, on physician’s letterhead.

Schools have sent forms to families to attest that their child is fever free and not exhibiting any symptoms that could be associated to COVID-19. Parent’s should send these to their child’s school the first day they attend.

Having updated contact information and several emergency contacts is critical. If students exhibit symptoms, district officials need a way to get in touch with families to pick them up from school quickly.

Everyone – employees, students, contractors and visitors – who enters a Fayette County Public Schools facility will have a temperature check in accordance with district protocols and individual procedures determined by each building.

Some school websites said if the physical space in the school does not allow for spacing students’ desks 6 feet apart, desks will be arranged to leave as much space as possible between desks.

All desks will be arranged so students’ seats face the same direction. Hallway traffic patterns for class changes, arrival and dismissal will be modified to maximize physical distancing. Floors will be marked to indicate safe distancing. Students will remain six feet apart or as much as possible in line, in the hallways, in common areas, in classrooms and on school buses.

Most of Kentucky’s 171 public school districts have resumed in-person instruction following the holiday break. As of Feb. 10, 160 districts are holding in-person classes with 159 districts having students attend in-person classes two or more days per week, Kentucky School Boards Association officials said.