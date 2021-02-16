Storm cancels in-person learning in Fayette through Friday; virtual classes continue

Despite earlier plans, kindergarten through second grade students in Fayette County Public Schools won’t return to in-person learning for the rest of this week as Lexington digs out from one winter storm and awaits another.

In-person learning for kindergarten through second graders is now expected to begin Monday, Feb. 22.

All students in the school district will continue remote learning Wednesday through Friday and employees will work remotely, school district officials said Tuesday,

A decision about which specific additional grades will begin the week of March 1 had not been announced by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Under the district’s latest plan, grades 3 through 5, 6, 9 and 12 will resume in-person next after K-2, followed by grades 7, 8, 10 and 11, and finally preschool students.

Fayette schools shut down to in-person learning when the pandemic hit in March 2020. School buildings have not yet opened to students for face-to face instruction because COVID-19 cases in the community have just recently reached a level in a matrix that allows a return to in-person learning.

K-2 students were supposed to return in-person Tuesday, but winter weather delayed that and students had a traditional snow day Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, the severity of the weather is also impacting our ability to provide meals on our campuses,”: a news release said..

“We recognize that weather conditions may lead to power outages and/or internet service disruption for students and teachers and will be flexible with anyone impacted by the storm,” the release said. “ Any student unable to log-on will be given additional time to complete assignments and any teacher unable to connect will provide instruction at a future time.”