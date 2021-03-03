Bill sets date for in-person learning, could force return at Fayette’s special programs

Campbell Scott, a second grade student at Veterans Park Elementary School in Lexington, Ky., pets Wags, a 1-year-old Shih Tzu who is the school’s therapy dog, on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Monday was the first day of in-person classes this school year for kindergarten to second grade students at Fayette County Public Schools. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A bill on Wednesday moved ahead in the General Assembly that would require all Kentucky schools to open for in-person instruction by March 29 throughout this academic year at least four days a week.

House Bill 208, approved by the Senate Education Committee and headed to the full Senate for a vote, could affect Fayette County Public Schools in Lexington.

Although most Fayette schools are returning to campus in the next few weeks, a return date has not been announced for several special middle and high schools due to a shortage of school bus drivers.

Grades K-2 in Fayette County returned Feb. 22. Grades 4-6 returned Wednesday and main middle and high schools will return on a graduated basis on March 8 and 15.

But because of the school bus driver shortage, the opening date has not been announced for three technical centers and Carter G. Woodson Academy, Family Care Center, Martin Luther King Academy, Opportunity Middle College, STEAM Academy, Success Academy, The Learning Center and The Stables. About 1,885 students attend those 11 programs and are currently attending class virtually, district officials said.

Fayette’s graduated return has not been without challenges. As of Wednesday about 130 students and 10 staff members have been quarantined since K-2 students in Lexington returned to campus Feb. 22.

Among students and staff who have been on campus since K-2 students returned Feb. 22 in person for the first time since March 2020, there have been about 10 positive cases at eight separate schools. On Wednesday, in the latest update, district officials said one student tested positive at Maxwell Elementary, where 20 students and one staff member were quarantined.

Fayette district officials did not immediately comment on the legislation Wednesday. Acting Superintendent Marlene Helm said Tuesday night in a message to families that district officials were using several measures to draw more transportation employees. She said families would get an update on the situation no later than March 15.

Students, under the legislation, would have to at least return to the classroom in a hybrid or half-time in-person form, in which every student is physically in the classroom two of the four days each week.

The legislation says that a district that does not meet the in-person requirements can request additional non-traditional instruction or home learning days only if the county COVID-19 incidence rate exceeds 25 per 100,000.

The majority of Kentucky school districts are currently returning to in-person learning. Harrison County schools, for example, announced Wednesday that district was returning four days each week beginning March 15.

Under the bill, individual students could make individual written requests to continue virtual learning, but could revoke that request if families changed their mind.

The bill’s sponsor, House Education Committee Chairwoman Regina Huff, R-Williamsburg, told members of the Senate Education Committee that she wanted “a manageable return” to in-person learning that could not be disputed.

Huff said schools would not be limited to opening to only four days each week under the bill and could go back 100 percent.

State Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, voted against the bill saying it strips away control from local school boards, telling them when and how they must open.

The Kentucky Department of Education supports the bill.