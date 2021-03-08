‘Living history.’ For first time in year, students return to Lexington middle, high schools.

Students walk through the cafeteria as they return to in-person learning at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky, Monday, March 8, 2021. ÒWe will learn a lot from today. WeÕve got a really good plan and weÕve been very thorough,Ó Executive Principal Lester Diaz said. Lexington Herald-Leader

On his first day on campus in more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bryson Berry, a senior at Lexington’s Frederick Douglass High School, on Monday had high hopes that “everything could stay normal.”

“Prom, graduation, I didn’t get that last year,” said Berry, who is headed to Dartmouth College in the fall. “I’m focused on those things and keeping my grades up.”

Returning to classrooms for the first time in a year meant “we are living history,” principal Lester Diaz said.

Students in grades 6, 9 and 12 at all main Fayette middle and high schools returned to the classroom Monday for the first time since the coronavirus shut down Kentucky schools in March 2020.

In a gradual return to in-person learning, grades 7, 8, 10 and 11 are scheduled to return March 15. Kindergarten through second graders returned Feb. 22 and third through fifth graders on March 3.

At Douglass, eighty percent of students, or more than 700, returned to in-person learning and by the time class started, the day was going like “clockwork.”

In addition to new rules of wearing masks, abiding by social distancing and temperature checks, students at Douglass will eat breakfast in their classrooms. They will have assigned seats in the cafeteria for lunch so they can be tracked if positive cases arise, according to new guidelines on the school website.

A students has his temperature checked while entering the school during the first day returning to in-person learning at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky, Monday, March 8, 2021. Close to 80 percent of the student body chose to return to in-person learning while 20 percent remain virtual. Silas Walker Lexington Herald-Leader

Desks and chairs are cleaned after every class and at the end of the day. Bathrooms were scrubbed every 30 minutes.

While many middle and high students returned to classrooms Monday, a bus driver shortage has caused a delay in the in-person return for Fayette school’s special programs, including the three technical centers, and Carter G. Woodson Academy, Family Care Center, Martin Luther King Academy, Opportunity Middle College, STEAM Academy, Success Academy, The Learning Center and The Stables.

About 1,885 students out of the district’s nearly 41,000 attend those 11 programs and are now attending class virtually.

The roughly 1,000 students who attend the three technical schools -- Eastside Technical Center, Locust Trace AgriScience Center, and Southside Technical Center – for a part of the day are attending their home high schools in-person until the technical buildings reopen.

District officials said they will announce an in-person return date for the special programs by March 15.

In Fayette County, as of Friday, about 149 students and 10 staff members have been quarantined since students started returning Feb. 22.

Among students and staff who have been on campus since K-2 students returned Feb. 22 in person, there have been about 11 positive cases at eight separate schools.

In the latest report provided by district officials on Friday, one student at Brenda Cowan Elementary tested positive and 19 students were in quarantine.

Fayette, the state’s second largest school district, was also one of the last in Kentucky to return to widespread face-to-face instruction with officials previously citing a high number of COVID-19 cases.