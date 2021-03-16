At least 106 Fayette County students, one staffer quarantined in last two school days

Students sit at individual desks in a classroom during the first day of returned in-person learning at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky, Monday, March 8, 2021. Every classroom has desk shields that can be made available to students upon request. Lexington Herald-Leader

At least 106 students and one employee in Fayette County schools have been quarantined in the last two school days because of the coronavirus, a district official said Monday night.

In all, since Fayette students began returning to school Feb. 22, 18 students and 3 employees have tested positive. And in total since that date, 296 students and 15 employees have been asked to quarantine, district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said.

Several students and staff who were asked early on to quarantine for ten days would be finished with that period by now.

Last Friday, at Leestown Middle School one student tested positive for COVID-19 and 26 students were asked to quarantine.

At Lansdowne Elementary, one student tested positive and 20 students were asked to quarantine.

On Monday, at Cardinal Valley Elementary, two students tested positive, 41 students and one employee were asked to quarantine.

At Bryan Station High School, one student tested positive, 19 students asked to quarantine.

Students currently in quarantine are learning remotely from home.

In a gradual return to in-person learning, preschoolers and grades 7, 8, 10 and 11 returned Monday. Students in other grades at main middle and high schools returned March 8. Elementary students began returning to face-to-face instruction Feb. 22. Students in special schools will go back to school buildings March 22.

Deffendall said the recent return to in-person learning after coronavirus shut down schools in March 2020 has gone smoothly.

“We just really want to underscore the importance of families having current and up to date information in the (district) system so that we can contact them in the case of a quarantine,” said Deffendall.

“It’s really critical that people report their” positive cases, she said. “We are just working together to keep everybody healthy and safe.”