Beshear vetoes controversial bills on school choice, teacher pensions

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear rhermens@herald-leader.com

Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday said he would veto a school choice bill, in which private school tuition in Fayette and other larger counties could be paid from newly created education opportunity accounts.

Beshear said House Bill 563 was unconstitutional and favored the wealthy.

The bill would also allow public school students to attend districts other than their own.

The bill has faced heavy opposition from teachers and superintendents in Kentucky, who feared it would harm public schools.

Among the critics was Acting Fayette Superintendent Marlene Helm, who said she was “dismayed” that the bill was brought up late in the session with little public discussion.

It would take a majority of votes of lawmakers in the state House and Senate to override the veto.

Beshear also vetoed HB 258, which would place new teachers in a new hybrid retirement plan.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.