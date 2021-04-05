KY stops requiring temperature checks for all students. Fayette schools undecided.

Students are let in one at a time so their temperatures can be checked at Veterans Park Elementary School in Lexington, Ky., on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Monday was the first day of in-person classes this school year for kindergarten to second grade students at Fayette County Public Schools.

Kentucky schools are no longer expected to screen students for temperatures before entering buildings or riding the school bus, but Fayette district officials haven’t decided whether they will stop that practice.

Kentucky Department of Education officials said last week that after consultation with state and federal health officials, only students and staff symptomatic for COVID-19 now need to be screened for fever.

“We are aware of the new guidance issued while Fayette County Public Schools was closed for spring break,” district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said Sunday night. “District leaders will meet with our partners at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department this week to discuss the recommended changes and determine next steps for FCPS.”

Using special equipment, all Fayette students are now screened for temperatures of 100.4 or higher as they enter school buildings or buses. Students gradually began returning to in-person classes in February after school buildings shut down in March 2020. Several students and staff have tested positive since returning to school buildings and dozens have been quarantined.

Mark Hebert, a spokesman for Jefferson County Public School, told the Herald-Leader that district decided to follow the state guidance and stop the widespread temperature checks on Friday.