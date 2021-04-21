At least 488 students and staff quarantined last week in Fayette County schools

COVID-19 quarantines have more than tripled in Fayette County schools.

The number of Fayette students and staff who were in quarantine away from classrooms because they had been exposed to COVID-19 more than tripled last week from 144 to 488.

Acting Superintendent Marlene Helm provided the data to families in an email Tuesday night and said the current 7-day average of new cases in Fayette County is 38.

That represents an uptick from last week, and came as the district had 42 cases of COVID-19 among staff and students last week and placed 488 individuals into quarantine. In comparison, the district had just 28 cases and 144 quarantines the week before.

Principals at Henry Clay High School and Winburn Middle Schools recently told families that those schools had a positive case each.

“I remain encouraged that by strictly adhering to health guidelines we will avoid a spike and be able to finish the school year in person and celebrate graduations in Rupp Arena as we have planned,” Helm said.

The district has seen multiple COVID cases and hundreds of students quarantined since returning to in-person learning in February.