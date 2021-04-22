KCTCS names the community college system’s next president

The interim president of Kentucky’s community college system will soon drop his interim tag.

After a national search, Paul Czarapata was selected as the next president of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System by the system’s Board of Regents, a Wednesday release from KCTCS stated.

Czarapata has been the interim president since October. His predecessor, Jay Box, retired last June — a year before the end of his contract.

“I’m incredibly humbled and honored to become the third president of KCTCS,” Czarapata said in a statement. “As soon as it’s safe to do so, I plan to get out to all corners of the state and make sure everyone knows the face of KCTCS. We are Kentucky’s largest provider of postsecondary education, and I want to make sure Kentuckians understand what we offer them.”

Before his tenure as interim president, Czarapata served as KCTCS vice president and chief information officer, the release stated. He joined KCTCS in 2000 and served in technology leadership roles before being appointed vice president. He also served as an adjunct professor at Bluegrass Community and Technical College and the University of the Cumberlands.

“We are so fortunate to have a leader of Dr. Czarapata’s caliber,” KCTCS Board Chair Gail Henson said in a statement. “His lengthy background with the system is valuable because he understands our students and our colleges. We are especially excited about his plans to position KCTCS to prepare our students for the workforce of the future. The board is extremely pleased to have Dr. Czarapata lead KCTCS.”