Three Lexington high schools remain among Top 20 in KY in U.S. News rankings

U.S. News & World Report again ranked three Lexington high schools among the top 20 public high schools in Kentucky in the 2021 Best High School rankings.

Dupont Manual High in Louisville was listed as No. 1 in the state as it was in 2020 in the rankings released Tuesday.

Lexington’s Paul Laurence Dunbar High School was ranked No. 11 with a 90 percent graduation rate. Henry Clay High School in Lexington was No. 13. and Lafayette High in Lexington was ranked No. 17.

Statewide, Pikeville High School was ranked No. 12. Russell High School was ranked No. 17. Harlan High School was ranked No. 19.

U.S. News & World Report ranked more than 17,800 public high schools throughout the country on how well schools serve students from various social and economic backgrounds.

“Families can use the Best High Schools rankings to see how schools compare at the national, state and local level on factors like graduation rates and college readiness,” said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. “The rankings also provide insight into academic performance among underserved groups.”

The data used is from the 2018-2019 academic school year, and was was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. News officials said in a news release.

The methodology includes six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates. College readiness measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams.