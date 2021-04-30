This KY college will require students to be vaccinated to attend in the fall.

Students attending Berea College in person next fall will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return, administrators announced Thursday.

The private, Madison County college developed the vaccine policy after surveying students and employees, the college said in a release. Certain exemptions will be made for approved medical and religious reasons “but the expectation is that Berea’s campus and classrooms will overwhelmingly be populated by vaccinated individuals, greatly reducing the risk of infection for all,” the release stated.

Berea — which was the first college in Kentucky to close its campus in 2020 over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus — is likely the first in the state to announce a vaccine requirement. As of Thursday afternoon, the Chronicle of Higher Education’s running list of schools requiring vaccines in the fall tallied 181 campuses, not including Berea.

According to the college’s COVID-19 dashboard, only seven students have had to be isolated at the college since the beginning of the year.

“Throughout this current academic year, we sought to protect the health of our campus community,” said Berea College President Lyle Roelofs in a statement. “We implemented a successful combination of physical distancing, masking, restricting travel away from campus along with other new policies that resulted in a minimal number of positive COVID-19 cases. For the upcoming academic year, Berea will continue to protect the health of the College community through COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Students who don’t want to be vaccinated for reasons outside of already approved exemptions will be allowed to select from a limited number of online classes, the college said. Unvaccinated students will not be able to participate in the school’s labor program.

First-year students choosing not to get the vaccine will be offered a deferment, while returning students without the vaccine can extend a leave of absence if they don’t want to take online classes.