An all-white board runs Fayette schools. Could expanding it make it more diverse?

As of a January 5 special meeting, the Fayette County Public Schools board had two new members, Amy Green and Tom Jones. The board also has a new chairman, Tyler Murphy. Fayette County school board virtual meeting via You Tube

An all-white school board now runs Fayette County schools, but there’s new and unprecedented discussion of adding members to possibly create more diversity.

Two Black Fayette school board members did not run for re-election last fall and two white members were elected in their place, giving the district an all white board.

This week, the school district committee that advises the school board on equity issues discussed if there were any changes that could possibly bring more diversity to the board in the future.

The preliminary suggestions, if implemented, could be groundbreaking. They included redistricting school board districts so that the number of school board members would expand from five to seven or including non-voting members.

“I believe...we need to have some intentional and courageous conversations about the systemic challenges preventing diversity in Fayette County’s elected representation,” said school board member Stephanie Spires, who was board chairwoman until January. She talked with the Equity Council Tuesday.

The Fayette school district Equity Council Committee monitors and analyzes equity issues, advises the Fayette County Board of Education, and advocates for achievement for all students.

No final decisions have been made to fix the complex issue.

School board chair Tyler Murphy, and board members Spires, Christy Morris, Amy Green, and Tom Jones have asked that conversations start to help the all white school board. They recently took anti-bias training.

Murphy said Wednesday night that he asked the Equity Council to suggest ways the school board could get “input and insight from a diversity of stakeholders.”

“Our board team is committed to representing the interests of our entire community and must ensure that all voices are heard,” he said.

Equity Council member Ariel Arthur said there had been preliminary discussions about adding non-voting ex-officio members to the Fayette school board. Those members could possibly come from the Equity Council.

Equity Council member Nicole Thorne Jenkins suggested drawing from members of diverse decision making councils at Fayette schools.

There was a suggestion of adding students to the school board. Currently, a Fayette student and a staff member attends each monthly school board meeting offering opinions and asking questions.

The Equity Council wants do more to create a pipeline of education advocates in Lexington who might ultimately want to serve on the Equity Council or seek election to the school board.

Equity council members also are researching whether laws could be changed so that the school board members would better reflect the diversity of the school district: 46.9 percent of students are white; 23.3 percent are black; 18.6 percent are Hispanic; 4.9 percent are Asian. 5,413 students are classified as English language learners and 4,871 students are classified for special education, according to the district website.

Spires said systemic changes are likely needed.

As a result of the fall elections, both the Fayette Board of Education and Urban County Council saw a decrease in minority representation, Spires said.

Before he died in December 2020, the late Superintendent Manny Caulk, with the help of the Equity Office, began exploring expanding the board to seven members to increase the representation in Fayette County. Caulk was black as is Acting Superintendent Marlene Helm.

“I believe Superintendent Caulk was hoping to have a proposal to bring forward during the 2021 legislative session because the Kentucky General Assembly would have to approve expanding the board from five members to seven members,” said Spires.

The Lexington Fayette Urban County Goverment had 12 districted council members and 3 at-large council members, for a total of 15, representing the same population that is represented by five Fayette school board members, she said.

Spires said the Jefferson County Public Schools board has seven members.

“As the Fayette County community continues to grow, especially in the third school board district, which now includes three high schools, I believe it is time that Fayette County explore redistricting school board districts,” Spires said.

Equity council member Arnold Farr, who is Black, and unsuccessfully ran for a school board seat in the fall, said with seven districts after an election, “you could end up with seven white board members again.”

Murphy said he looks forward to hearing the recommendations of the Equity Council, but it “would be premature for me to weigh in on any of the ideas at this time.”