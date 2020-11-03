Former Fayette County teacher wins school board seat in District 5

Former Fayette County teacher Amanda “Amy” Green won the District 5 seat on the Fayette County Public Schools board in Tuesday’s General Election.

The seat had been held since 2010 by Daryl Love, who decided not to run for re-election.

Green overcame Amy Beasley and Arnold Farr to win the race.

Green and former Fayette principal Tom Jones will be new faces on the school board as the district tries in January to begin widespread in-person instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to serve each and every student, family, educator, and school here in Fayette County,” Green said Tuesday night. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone involved with the campaign. Lexington is lucky to have such a supportive community for our schools.”

“I am full of hope and excitement for the future of our schools and families. Now is the time for us to come together: lift up those in need, celebrate our differences, and let’s make FCPS a model for the nation,” Green said.

Green is a full-time parent of two Fayette County school students. She formerly worked at the University of Kentucky as a faculty instructor for the Mathematics Department. She previously taught at Lexington’s Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

Green has said she had a unique vantage point on public education by being a mother, a school volunteer, a PTA executive board member, a Site Base Decision Making Council parent representative since 2017, and a professional educator.

District 5 includes Clays Mill, Glendover, Lansdowne, Picadome, Southern, Stonewall, Veterans Park, and Wellington elementary schools; Jessie Clark, SCAPA at Bluegrass, and Southern middle schools and Lafayette and Tates Creek High schools.

School board member Christy Morris was unopposed for the District 1 seat.

Jones was unopposed for the District 3 seat.

School board member Ray Daniels, who had held the third district seat since 2016, did not run for re-election.

At 10:30 p.m Tuesday., Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins said 100 percent of the vote in Fayette County was in with about 8,000 absentee ballots still out.

Fayette County Board of Education, Division 5

Amanda J. “Amy” Green 10,176

Arnold L. Farr 7,786

Amy Beasley 5,263

(100 percent of precincts reporting.)