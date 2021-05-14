Prom is back after 2020 COVID cancellation. Fayette schools aren’t requiring masks.

Students won’t be required to wear masks at Fayette County’s 2021 high school proms, which are all outdoors, but it’s being “strongly recommended,” a school district official said.

The question over masks is just one of several differences between proms before the pandemic and those being held on the same day --May 22 -- at Lexington’s six main public high schools.

It’s only been in the last few weeks that COVID-19 vaccinations were approved for high school students. Fayette County high school proms were canceled in 2020 as coronavirus cases surged and many in-person events shut down.

In Lexington, students and business owners that provide prom services say they are grateful that the 2021 proms, while reinvented, are moving forward.

“I thought for the longest time this year that prom would never happen because COVID cases were way too high,” said Paul Laurence Dunbar senior Mason Taylor. “I was really happy that the administration could find a way to give us a prom and give us a night of good memories.”

“No matter what happens on the night I will be really grateful that they were able to pull something together for all of us,” Mason said.

Lisa Deffendall, school district spokeswoman, said there will be tents at the outdoor proms in case of bad weather. The decision that students not be required to wear masks was in line with Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation about masks at outdoor events with fewer than 1,000 people in attendance, she said.

The decision was based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control which recommended mask usage while outdoors for non-vaccinated individuals and for fully vaccinated individuals in “crowded settings and venues like a live performance, parade, or sports event,” Deffendall said.

On Thursday, there were more state and federal indications of relaxed masked mandates. Beshear announced that Kentuckians who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask in most indoor and outdoor settings.

That was based on a Thursday recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, saying they could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Marwan Sligh, of Lexington, Ky., a senior at Bryan Station looks through bowties at Geno’s Formal Affair in Lexington, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Prom for all Fayette County schools will be held outdoors at various high schools on May, 22. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Mason Taylor said he was going to wear his mask to the prom. “I wish they were required because it would keep everyone 100 percent safe.”

“I’m going to be wearing one just because I’m not fully vaccinated, just to keep my family safe,” said Kaitlyn Tyson, a senior at Henry Clay High School.

Education Week reported that schools across the United States are staging proms that are less risky “than the traditional version dance held in crowded gyms and ballrooms,” including holding proms downtown on Main streets.

Cody Tincher, who attends Anderson County High School, said masks were also not required at his school’s prom. Cody said it was going to be held outdoors on Main Street in Lawrenceburg.

“I’m very excited,” he said.

Business owners who rely on prom traffic say they’re grateful to have the events return, even in modified form.

“People in our industry and business are honestly thankful,” said Matt Guarnieri, vice president at Geno’s. He said that while some businesses are pressed, “we’d all trade that for the alternative from ... last year” when there were no proms.

Guarnieri said its been challenging to find help in the store as Lexington schools are holding proms on the same day. Thomas said customers who are having to wait a little bit longer have been patient.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High senior Samantha Marnye, who shopped for a dress Thursday, said the 2021 prom will be “the first thing we’ve all had together” because students learned from home for most of the school year.

Megan Milton, a senior at Lexington Catholic, left, and Samantha Marnye, 17, a senior at Paul Laurence Dunbar, shop for prom dresses at Geno’s Formal Affair in Lexington, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Prom for all Fayette County schools will be held outdoors at various high schools on May, 22. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Being able to attend a prom is making Samantha’s senior year feel more normal and she doesn’t mind the flurry of last minute errands or calls.

“It has been tough scheduling dinner reservations because everyone is on the same night,” she said of having six high school proms on May 22.

Restaurants are at 60 percent capacity because of the coronavirus. Amber Cook, marketing director at Bluegrass Hospitality Group which owns restaurants including Malone’s, said they’ve celebrated prom night with the community for many years and always see an influx of reservations.

“This year is no different, especially with them all being on the same night,” she said.

Elizabeth Cruse, the owner of Miss Priss Prom and Pageant Store, said normally the busy season is in January and February but with the prom date being announced later this year, the rush came in March and April.

Another difference was that this year, a lot more girls opted for shorter dresses, because their proms will be outside and they didn’t want to walk around in a long dress, Cruse said. In the past, proms were held at indoor venues.

“We’re seeing more... last minute shoppers, girls shopping for dresses as well as guys coming ... and making reservations for their tuxes and suits” than before the pandemic, said Carrie Thomas, retail district manager at Geno’s Formal Affair.

Thomas thinks that might be because students have grown accustomed this past year to activities being canceled on a moments notice or “because they are just now feeling safe to attend a group gathering.”