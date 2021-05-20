See photos from all six Fayette County high school graduation ceremonies at Rupp Arena

Clockwise from top, Lexington’s six main public high schools, Bryan Station, Lafayette, Frederick Douglas, Henry Clay, Tates Creek and Dunbar, celebrated their graduation this week at Rupp Arena. Herald-Leader photos

For high school seniors in Fayette County Public Schools, graduation felt a little normal this year.

Ceremonies for Lexington’s six main public high schools were held indoor at Rupp Arena on Wednesday and Thursday, returning after indoor ceremonies were replaced by alternative outdoor events in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic.

Graduates, who sat socially distanced on the Rupp Arena floor, were allowed four guests. Fayette Schools live-streamed the six ceremonies for those who could not attend.

Proms at Lexington’s six main public high schools are being held on the same day, May 22, to ensure no student risked being exposed and possibly missing graduation.

If you couldn’t be there, here are videos, or photo gallery slideshows from each Fayette County public high school graduation ceremony at Rupp Arena.