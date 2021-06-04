Demetrus Liggins hired as superintendent to lead public schools in Lexington

Demetrus Liggins speaks at a press conference after being named the new superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools.

Demetrus Liggins, superintendent of schools in Greenville Independent School District in Texas, was on Friday hired as the new superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools by a unanimous vote of the school board.

The hire is dependent on contract negotiations with Liggins but he said Friday he didn’t anticipate any problems and hoped to be on the job by July.

Liggins said he is ready to impact student achievement.

“I realize the weight that is placed on my shoulders to make sure the heartbeat of the community continues,” Liggins said. “This is the place I want to be.”

The other finalists were: Christopher Bernier, chief of staff of the Clark County, Nev., school district; Melvin Brown, superintendent of the Reynoldsburg City Schools in Ohio; Angela Dominguez, assistant superintendent of academic services for the Edgewood Independent School district in Texas; and Tawana Grover, superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools in Grand Island, Neb.

Fayette school board chairman Tyler Murphy said that overall, 50 people had applied for the job.

Murphy said the school board was “united as a board” in believing Liggins is the right person for the job.

With help from the Florida-based executive search firm Greenwood/Asher and Associates, the school board has been looking for months for a replacement for Superintendent Manny Caulk who died in December 2020.

Liggins said he wanted to continue Caulk’s work with equity and closing the achievement gap.

With nearly 41,000 students, Fayette County is the second largest school district in Kentucky.

