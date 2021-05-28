‘His... passion makes organizations soar.’ Texas superintendent finalist for Fayette job.

Demetrus Liggins

Demetrus Liggins, one of five finalists for Fayette County Public Schools’ new superintendent, said he was the second child born to his mother while she was still in high school.

“Education has truly been for me my saving grace,” said Liggins. “By all accounts statistically, I shouldn’t be where I am.”

Liggins, in a virtual forum and an interview with student journalists from Lexington’s Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, said educators took him under their wing and transformed him into the person he is today.

Since 2017, Liggins has been superintendent of the Greenville Independent School District, which has nearly 6,000 students, 800 staff members, and 11 campuses.

He has been a superintendent of schools in districts with as many as 35,000 students.

In his current role, Liggins has increased student outcomes at all levels, including minority and economically disadvantaged students’ performance, led the creation of a five-year strategic plan and graduate profile, and transitioned several traditional schools to schools of choice, which helped improve equity across that district, according to his resume.

The Texas Association of School Administrators in September 2020 highlighted Liggins as an inspiring school leader.

In the Greenville Independent School District, “Liggins is most proud of how the district helps students find their individual passions by giving them choices and encouraging them to seek out areas that interest them most. Through his efforts, he’s not only bettered the campus environment for the students, but also district staff, “ that group’s article said.

“Dr. Liggins has changed the culture and climate of GISD in a short period of time,” Sharon Boothe, deputy superintendent of teaching and learning in the district said in that article. “He has the ability to share his passion in a way that enables others to feel passionate. In turn, his shared passion makes organizations soar in the accomplishment of their mission and vision.”

Also in 2020, the National School Public Relations Association named him as one of its “24 Superintendents to Watch.”

That group selects superintendents for the honor who have fewer than five years of experience as a superintendent, but who have shown fast-paced leadership and strong communication.

“Dr. Liggins is an energetic, charismatic leader who inspires those around him to make our students’ academic achievement a top priority,” Greenville Board of Trustees President Kim Butcher said in an announcement about the honor. “He has made a dramatic difference in Greenville ISD since he started in 2017, building powerful partnerships across the community.

In his district, a business adopted each school on the last teacher work day to provide meals and other services.

“He launched innovative initiatives that open new doors for our students, including our dual language program, early college high school and the ‘Forever A Lion’ partnership with Texas A&M-Commerce,” Butcher said. “He and his team have thoughtfully designed opportunities to prepare our students for college, career and military.”

Liggins said he is the father of a 20-year-old son who just got out of basic training for the Air Force.

In a January 2021 blog entry, Liggins said school leaders must understand the need to strike a balance between performance pressures and supporting their people – staff, students and families.

“Just as a good coach knows he can’t expect the same results from an injured player, educational leaders cannot expect the same results from an injured educational system,” Liggins said, referring to the pandemic. “We will heal, but until then, we must have patience and understanding.”

Liggins said he was initially hesitant, but he got his vaccine. He said he also still wears his mask indoors. Liggins said he would not mandate that others get the vaccine.

Liggins said in Fayette County he would lead in his own way, but would preserve the late Superintendent Manny Caulk’s legacy.

‘I’m there to continue this legacy, I’m there to move us forward and to make us better and not to necessarily disrupt anything that had occurred previously,” he said.

Liggins said he would create an environment where people feel appreciated.

Liggins said in Fayette County, there are many students doing amazing work. But he said as the demographics shift, and the minority population increases and the economically disadvantaged population grows, some students are not doing as well as their counterparts “which is troubling.”

“Those are Demetruses sitting in those classrooms” who are not receiving the equity and the quality inclusion experiences they need in order to be successful. All kids need the same amazing opportunities, he said.

One of the best ways to close the literacy gap is to make absolutely sure to invest in early childhood education, said Liggins, who described his major hobby as being an “avid reader” of education materials.

He said there were 10th graders in every district in the U.S. who can’t read. Liggins said he had placed early literacy childhood education teachers in middle and high schools to help kids read and that’s been controversial but successful, especially for kids who don’t speak English and who don’t have foundational skills in their native language.

He said as a superintendent he thought it was important to have a direct line to state lawmakers, especially to work on issues including making sure that schools had enough counselors.

“There are some things that lend itself ..to my expertise that I can’t wait to ..start digging into and really making a huge impact,” Liggins said.