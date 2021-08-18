COVID closes 2nd KY public school district. Catholic school seeks vaccination status.

A mask lays next to a school Chromebook. Lexington Herald-Leader

Knott County Schools will be closed through Friday to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, Superintendent Brent Hoover said Tuesday night.

“In an effort to increase mitigation efforts and prevent the further spread of COVID-19, schools in Knott County will be closed through Friday,” Hoover said in a Facebook post. “This includes all extracurricular activities, school-sponsored events, and practices. I want to ensure you that student and staff safety will continue to be our top priority.”

On Tuesday, all of Knott County — not just the school district — had the 17th highest incidence rate in Kentucky at 92.6 percent, according to state public health data. The incidence rate is the daily new cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days

Lee County Public Schools were closed Monday through Wednesday after a surge in COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Sarah Wasson previously said.

The districts in Beattyville and Hindman are among the first in Kentucky to shut down this academic year due to the coronavirus. After cases decreased earlier in the summer, the state and the rest of the country are experiencing a surge.

From Saturday to Monday, Kentucky reported 6,778 new cases of the virus, nearly as many as were confirmed in the entire month of June. The statewide rate of people testing positive hit 12.40% on Monday, second only to Jan. 10, when the positivity rate reached 12.45%

In Lexington, Lexington Catholic High School principal Matthew George, in an email on Tuesday, asked families for the vaccination status of students.

“We are asking for a volunteer vaccination status of all students,” George said in the email.

The information will help the administration determine the need for quarantines and protocols should a student come in contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, George said.

He said the information won’t be shared outside the school’s COVID response team.

Families can sign a decline-to-answer form or attach a vaccination card showing the student is fully or partially vaccinated, the email said.