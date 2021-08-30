16th KY school district suspends in-person learning, also shuts down athletics

rhermens@herald-leader.com

Russell County Schools on Monday became at least the 16th Kentucky district to close or return to virtual learning this school year as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies.

Superintendent Michael Ford also took the additional step of shutting down athletics.

Ford said the school district would move to virtual, at-home learning through Sept. 3, returning to class on Sept. 7. That means the district will start using the limited non-traditional instruction days that a 2021 state law allows.

“We have too many employees out to properly operate our schools and have a large number of COVID-19 positive students and employees,” Ford said in a Twitter post.

Ford suspended all sports and extra-curricular activities, including games and practices.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I realize this is not what any of us wanted, but it is for the best,” Ford said.

Owsley County Schools returned to in-person learning last week, but Monday afternoon Superintendent Tim Bobrowski said the district will move to NTI for the rest of the week.

An interim legislative panel is meeting Wednesday in Frankfort to discuss schools and COVID. A new law aimed at keeping schools open and restricting the use of NTI was passed in 2021, but it is limiting superintendents who say they are trying to prevent the spread of COVID.

Employee deaths, staff shortages, positive cases and quarantines are paralyzing some districts across the state.

The following districts have stopped in-person learning for various time periods. Some have offered no learning and others returned to virtual learning.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Casey, Carter, Franklin, Owsley, Knott, Powell, Pike, Lee, Leslie, Jenkins Independent, Carroll County and Greenup County, Letcher, Russellville Independent Schools and Magoffin County Schools.