Two more Ky. school districts close due to COVID; tally of in-person shutdowns at 23

A seventh-grade math classroom sits empty at Morton Middle School in Lexington, Ky., on Monday, April 20, 2020. In-class learning has been suspended until at least May 1 because of the novel coronavirus. rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Clay and Wolfe county schools districts in Kentucky are the latest to announce a stop to in-person learning, with the statewide tally of districts that have done so rising to 23.

Clay County canceled school Tuesday, then announced without elaboration that classes would not resume until Sept. 7.

In Wolfe County Schools, “the decision was made due to the high number of Covid cases in our community,” a Facebook post on Tuesday said.

All Wolfe County Schools will be closed next week, Tuesday Sept. 7 through Friday Sept. 10. Monday Sept. 6 was already scheduled as a day off for Labor Day. This Friday was already scheduled as a day off as well.

Three of the days off will be made up by adding Fall Break back in as regularly scheduled school days. Fall Break was scheduled for Oct. 14, 15 and 18.

“We ask that those eligible for vaccination to please consider doing so and continue to take measures such as wearing masks to help our community move past our current surge of Covid,” district officials said.

The following additional districts have stopped in-person learning for various time periods. Some have offered no learning and others returned to virtual learning: Berea Independent, Crittenden, Marshall, Russell, Casey, Carter, Franklin, Owsley, Knott, Powell, Pike, Lee, Leslie, Jenkins Independent, Carroll, Greenup, Letcher, Russellville Independent, Fairview Independent, Edmonson and Magoffin.

A legislative panel is discussing COVID-19 school issues at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Frankfort.

Gov. Andy Beshear and lawmakers expect to soon call a special session of the General Assembly soon to give school superintendents more flexibility in COVID school closures.