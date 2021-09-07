Substitute teacher shortage shuts down Ky. district; 36 districts have closed

A substitute teacher shortage intensified by COVID-19 shut down Barbourville Independent Schools Sept. 7 through 10. Barbourville Independent

A substitute teacher shortage is a key reason the Barbourville Independent School District closed Tuesday through Friday, a district official said.

As of Tuesday, at least 36 Kentucky school districts had closed for various time periods as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff shortages or both.

From Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, students in the Barbourville district will learn from home.

All teachers will be available 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to help students daily, a district social media statement said. Brian Carey, principal of the Barbourville Independent schools and district director of pupil personnel, said he did not immediately know whether non-traditional instruction days would be used.

Current state law allows ten NTI days to be used this school year. A special session of the General Assembly convened Tuesday after school districts asked for state legislation to address problems caused by surging coronavirus cases.

Carey said Tuesday that teachers are either in quarantine due to the coronavirus or their children are in quarantine. One teacher in the district of 640 students is positive, he said.

Last Friday, after a decision was made to close classrooms this week, district officials discovered that four or five high school students had tested positive, Carey said.

The other Kentucky districts that have closed this school year include Bath, Harrison, Perry, Mayfield Independent, Paris Independent, Montgomery County, Marion, Clinton, Rockcastle, Ashland Independent, Spencer, Wolfe, Clay, Berea Independent, Crittenden, Marshall, Russell, Casey, Carter, Franklin, Owsley, Knott, Powell, Pike, Lee, Leslie, Jenkins Independent, Carroll, Greenup, Letcher, Russellville Independent, Fairview Independent, Edmonson, Marion and Magoffin.

Some have offered at-home learning, but many have not, saying the shutdown days would be made up later.