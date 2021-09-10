Fayette school board will decide Monday whether to continue to require mandatory masks

Students in Dani Heller’s second grade class look to their teacher at Veterans Park Elementary School in Lexington, Ky., on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Monday was the first day of in-person classes this school year for kindergarten to second grade students at Fayette County Public Schools. rhermens@herald-leader.com

At a Monday meeting, Fayette school board members will vote on requiring universal indoor masking for all district teachers, staff, students, and visitors amid the worsening COVID pandemic.

A current mask requirement in Fayette County Public Schools remains in effect and was not immediately impacted by the Kentucky General Assembly killing a statewide school mask mandate Thursday night, board chairman Tyler Murphy said on social media after the legislature passed the new law. However, the new law gives the board little time to decide.

If approved, the Fayette school board action would simply codify and continue the existing requirement, which has been in place since the beginning of the school year, he said.

“I want to assure our community that FCPS and our Board remain committed to prioritizing the health and wellbeing of our students, staff, and families while maximizing safe, in-person learning ... for our students,” Murphy said in his statement. “We will continue to pursue whatever tools are available to us to fulfill this commitment and consider any additional action necessary to do so.”

The Kentucky General Assembly gave final approval Thursday to Senate Bill 1 that eliminates the state’s mask mandate in K-12 schools and wouldn’t give districts any more than 10 non-traditional instruction days that allow districtwide learning from home.

Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the bill late Thursday night but the legislature overrode his decision. The bill carried an emergency clause, which means it took effect immediately.

Beshear said in an early Thursday evening Twitter post that Kentucky was reporting 5,252 new cases, 36 new deaths, a positivity rate above 14 percent and a new record for hospitalizations and Kentuckians on a ventilator.

“We must do more to protect ourselves and each other – not less,” he said.

Under the bill, the Kentucky Board of Education’s mask mandate will be voided in five working days, giving Kentucky school districts a limited amount of time to decide if they will impose their own mask requirements.

Murphy did not immediately say whether he thought Fayette’s school mask mandate will continue.

He is also a Boyle County teacher who has been active in the Kentucky Education Association.

A statement from the Kentucky Education Association Thursday night said provisions of SB 1 didn’t adequately address the health and safety of Kentucky’s educators and students.

“Superintendents and local boards of education now have five days to decide what they are willing to do to keep their employees and students safe. Let us hope that they make decisions based on facts and not emotion, “ the KEA statement said. “Educators are worried for themselves and their students and stand ready to work with local school districts to keep our students and communities healthy.”

At least 38 Kentucky districts have stopped in-person learning for various time periods this year. Fayette has kept its school buildings open so far and Superintendent Demetrus Liggins previously told lawmakers that because of the size of the district, closing would be an “untenable solution.”

In a news release Thursday night, the General Assembly’s Legislative Research Commission said Senate Bill 1 will prioritize in-person learning at public schools while shifting decisions about COVID-19 protocols, including masking, to locally-elected school boards.

The legislation does not give districts additional non-traditional instruction days, but it will create 20 so-called temporary remote instruction days through the end of the year for a specific class, grade, building or entire school stricken by COVID-19. That will prevent an entire district from shutting down when a COVID-19 outbreak happens among a particular group within the district, the news release said.

The measure will also require local health departments to develop a test-to-stay model for school districts. With that model, a student who may have been exposed to COVID-19 at school gets tested for the virus each morning before class instead of quarantining.

SB 1 will make it easier for retired teachers to return to the classroom, in some cases as soon as 30 days after retiring. The retirees could make up to 10 percent of a district’s teaching staff under the bill.

Another provision will stabilize school funding. Many districts were concerned about budget shortfalls because state funding is based, in part, on average daily attendance.

The legislation will allow school districts to waive a requirement of 170 instructional days in favor of 1,062 instructional hours. That will let schools adjust starting and ending times to make up for days lost to COVID.

Liggins, Murphy and top Jefferson County school officials did not get some things from the General Assembly’s special session that they asked lawmakers for in a Sept. 3 joint letter.

From the first day of school until Sept. 3, Fayette schools had 822 students and 137 staff members test positive for COVID-19, which has led to quarantines for 5,858 students and 67 staff,

Shortages of teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, bus monitors, para-educators, custodial staff, and nutrition staff have been causing additional operational challenges.

On the second day of school and most school days since, FCPS had to cancel morning bus routes and delay after-school runs.

Teachers are giving up their planning time to cover classes for absent colleagues, while school and district administrative staff are serving meals in the cafeteria.

“These challenges are straining our systems, but we have found ways to keep our schools open because of our commitment to provide in-person learning for our students,” Liggin’s letter to lawmakers and Beshear said. “While several school districts have closed their schools, the size of our communities and complex nature of our school systems make that an untenable solution... the situation is dire, and our teachers and staff are already at their wits’ end just a few weeks into the school year.”

To help address the severe bus driver shortage, the superintendents wanted lawmakers to reconsider the requirement that applicants have a high school diploma or GED.

They also wanted relief from a state law that currently requires classroom doors to remain closed during instruction to help with air quality and circulation.

Lawmakers declined to address those issues.