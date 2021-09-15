COVID-stricken Kentucky high school football player hospitalized. Coach improving.

In addition to coach Jim Matney, a Johnson Central football player has been hospitalized with COVID, the school’s principal confirmed Wednesday.

Student Cameron Law had been on a ventilator at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, according to a social media post last week from the Johnson Central Future Farmers of America.

WKYT reported that Cameron’s family said he was taken off the ventilator Tuesday and was improving.

According to WYMT, Johnson Central High Principal Justin Arms said, ”He was doing great. You know, again, we want to thank those people that prayed for him. For him and his family, it most definitely showed with this case of him being able to come off that vent.”

Arms told WKYT that Matney was still in serious condition but is showing some improvements. Matney was taken to a Huntington hospital several days ago for treatment of the coronavirus.

Johnson County Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday reported 71 active COVID cases in the district.

“As you know, we have had several members of our school family impacted by COVID. Some have recovered, some are still fighting, and others have lost this battle,” Johnson County Superintendent Thom Cochran said to parents in a letter Sunday.