Can a shipping container encourage Lexington kids to ‘feed the world’? AppHarvest hopes so.

The Applied technology company AppHarvest on Friday placed its first container farm in a metro area at Lexington’s Carter G. Woodson Academy.

Each retrofitted shipping container serves as a hands-on agricultural classroom for students where they grow fresh leafy greens to provide to their classmates and to those in need in their communities.

As the first AppHarvest container farm placed in a metro area, the Carter G. Woodson Academy container farm demonstrates the company’s goal to create urban-rural connections through agriculture, officials said.

Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Andy Barr, Fayette County Superintendent Demetrus Liggins, Senior Adviser to the Governor Rocky Adkins and AppHarvest Founder & CEO Jonathan Webb attended the container farm’s arrival on the campus of Frederick Douglass High School, where the Woodson Academy is located.

“Our students deserve every single opportunity,” Beshear told a crowd of students who wore masks at the outdoor event.

“AppHarvest has been an incredible partner to Team Kentucky because its leaders share so many of our values: putting education first by investing in our students’ potential, building a better Kentucky for all of our families with innovative new jobs and technology and ensuring our state remains an agricultural leader through the next generation of farming, and the next,” Beshear said in a news release.

Launched in 2018, the AppHarvest AgTech Educational Outreach Program demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to developing the next generation of farmers as it works to build America’sAgTech capital in Appalachia, officials said.

“We started the AppHarvest AgTech Educational Outreach Program before construction even began on our 60-acre farm in Morehead. That’s the value we place on growing the next generation of farmers and on investing in communities,” Jonathan Webb, AppHarvest Founder and CEO said in a news release. “Five years from now, it’ll be leaders from these very programs and schools coming to us with ideas about how we continue to improve agriculture sustainably.”

AppHarvest has opened container farms in Central and Eastern Kentucky at Madison Central High School in Richmond; Breathitt High School in Jackson; Shelby Valley High School in Pikeville; Elliott County HighSchool in Sandy Hook; and Rowan County Senior High School in Morehead, the site of AppHarvest’s flagship farm.

The Carter G. Woodson Academy container farm is the third addition to AppHarvest’s program in 2021 and the company’s sixth educational container farm.

Barr told the students that they represent the future of agriculture.

The Carter G. Woodson Academy container farm can grow up to 2,760 seedlings and 2,960 mature plants at a time through a nutrient film technique, or NFT, system, equivalent to yields from about 3-5 acres of open-field agriculture. The NFT saves water as plant roots are continuously fed all necessary water and nutrients in a shallow stream and recirculates any excess water back through the system.

Carter G. Woodson Academy’s agricultural teacher Jacob Ball will lead the new container farm program,which includes curriculum focused on topics such as high-tech growing and an introduction to local food systems and food resiliency

“The buzz and excitement around launching this program has been immense, and I cannot wait for our scholars to apply what they are learning in the classroom to produce a tangible product to impact the school and community,” said Ball. “We’re hopeful this project will spark an interest and drive them to be the next generation of agricultural scientists that will help feed the world.”

Also on Friday, Beshear was scheduled to announce funding for renovations at the former Herald-Leader building at 100 Midland Avenue. The building will become the Fayette County Vocational Education Center.

At a Sept. 13 school board planning meeting, Fayette district chief operating officer Myron Thompson said Fayette County Schools would get a $10 million state grant for the renovations. Construction bids could open up next summer.

Without the grant, Thompson said, the district might have had to wait three or four years to start renovations on the building the district purchased last year to combine the existing Eastside and Southside career and technical centers.

“This is a game changer for our community,” board member Stephanie Spires had said at the monthly planning meeting.

This article will be updated.