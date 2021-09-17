School districts in Central Kentucky county ease or lift student mask requirements

File photo

Starting Friday, Mercer County Schools in Harrodsburg are no longer requiring masks inside school buildings.

Mercer Superintendent Jason Booher told families in a letter Thursday night that the school board had passed new guidance on masking,“highly” recommending but not requiring face coverings.

Students will have to wear their masks in some small learning groups around a small table until they return to their regular seats, Booher said.

Booher said in the letter that if COVID cases in the district rise to a certain level, the district will return to wearing masks for at least a week until the number of cases go back down.

Booher said teachers who are fully vaccinated and are employed as of Dec. 1, 2021, will be paid $200 as an incentive for getting vaccinated.

The Burgin Independent district, also in Mercer County, will still require masks inside the building except when students are sitting at their desks or when the student is sitting down to eat meals at school, a Facebook post said.

Senate Bill 1, passed during the recent special session of the Republican-led General Assembly, goes into effect on Friday, eliminating the statewide mask mandate in Kentucky public schools.

The Science Hill and Gallatin County school districts have also lifted the mask mandate in school buildings.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 82 percent of Kentucky’s 171 school districts had announced they will continue to require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks, Kentucky School Boards officials said.

Fayette schools is one of them.

