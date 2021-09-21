Four Lexington high schools evacuated due to bomb threats; students gathered in stadiums

Lexington parents were notified Tuesday afternoon that four Fayette County high schools had been evacuated due to bomb threats.

The schools include Douglass, Dunbar, Lafayette and Henry Clay.

By 1:35 p.m., Fayette Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said all students and staff had safely evacuated the buildings and were gathered in the football stadiums

“Our law enforcement agency partners have informed us that the complete inspection of our buildings will take several hours. Students will remain at the stadiums until the end of the school day, at which time we will follow regular dismissal procedures. All afterschool activities are cancelled,” he said.

Liggins released the following statement just before 1 p.m.:

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Out of an abundance of caution we are evacuating Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, and Paul Laurence Dunbar high schools after receiving bomb threats against those facilities. Law enforcement officers are inspecting the buildings for any potential threat before students and staff will be allowed to return. We will keep you updated on this developing situation.”

Families received a message to the same effect.

A short time later, the district sent a follow-up message asking families “not to come to campus. We should be back in the bldg soon.”

Liggins then sent parents an email that said: “Our buildings are being inspected for viable threats at this time. We are asking families not to come to campus as we hope to have students back in the building as soon as possible.”

Lexington police had responded to the four schools, and some roads in the immediate areas have been shutdown. Main roads near the schools, such as Winchester and Richmond Roads and Man o’ War Boulevard, remained open.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Just before 2 p.m., reports on social media indicated that some students were being released to their parents who had arrived at schools.

Before 1:30 p.m. Bryan Station High families received a message from school officials that said, “ We have not received any threats and have not been ordered to evacuate. We will keep families updated if we receive any additional information from the district.”

This is a developing story and will updated.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 12:53 PM.