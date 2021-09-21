Bomb threat that caused evacuation of four Lexington schools demanded Bitcoin ransom

A bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of four Lexington high schools Tuesday came with a demand for a $500,000 payment to a Bitcoin account, school officials said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after noon Tuesday, Fayette County Public School officials received an anonymous message through the district’s STOP tip line that bombs had been placed on four high school campuses. The message demanded a $500,000 ransom payment to a Bitcoin account.

The unusual nature of the threat, the specific information it contained and the condensed timeline for response prompted officials to evacuate all four high schools — Henry Clay, Frederick Douglass, Lafayette and Paul Laurence Dunbar — immediately.

As of 5 p.m., no arrests had been made. No one was injured and no explosive devices were found, officials said at a news conference late Tuesday afternoon.

The Lexington Police Intelligence Unit and Federal Bureau of Investigation launched investigations into the source of the threat.

Fayette County Public Schools Chief Martin Schafer said the “threat was received outside the Fayette County Public Schools network. “

Once students and staff were moved to safety, officers began inspecting the buildings for any potential these.

Experts from the ATF and Fayette Sheriff’s office responded and explosives-detecting dogs were used.

Officials anticipate normal school operations to resume Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

