‘Disappointing.’ Less than 50% of students got top marks at many Ky. schools

The Kentucky Department of Education on Wednesday released statewide spring 2021 test results that showed many schools had less than 50 percent of their students scoring at the proficient or distinguished levels.

“That’s disappointing but not unexpected as we have seen other states also come forward with their data,” said Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass. “These are unusual times. We had fewer students taking the tests. We are testing on a different set of standards and using different test forms.”

Proficiency rates can’t be compared to past years because of the differences in the testing environment and the tests, he said.

The statewide tests scores were intended to better understand how students who tested performed academically amid COVID-19 learning disruptions. The U.S. Department of Education gave states flexibility during testing, such as expanded testing windows and shortened assessments.

Unlike previous years, Kentucky schools coped with the pandemic in 2020-2021 by offering in-person learning, remote learning and a hybrid option of both.

“We knew these results would not be what we wanted to see, but the previous two school years saw extreme challenges,” said Glass. “We can use this information to address the gaps caused by COVID-19 disruptions and provide our students with the supports they need to be successful. This is one of a variety of tools our districts use on a regular basis to gauge where our students are.”

Since COVID-19 affected many aspects of education, the Kentucky Department of Education applied for and received a waiver from federal accountability. School accountability indicators and ratings are not part of the 2020-2021 school test score release.

Since no data was reported for assessment and accountability in the 2019-2020 school year, certain trends and comparisons are not available in the state’s School Report Card system.

One comparable piece of data: All Kentucky public school juniors participate in the ACT, which tests students in English, mathematics, reading and science. It’s scored on a scale of 1 to 36. The overall composite score was 18.0, down from 19.0 in the last year tested.

“We’re disappointed but not altogether surprised,” said Glass.

There was a slight decrease in the overall graduation rate, from 91.1 to 90, but there was a slight increase in the graduation rate among blacks from 83.3 to 83.7. Glass attributed that gain to equity efforts.

One year doesn’t make a trend, Glass said. “We’re really going to have to see what happens over time.”

The data released Wednesday showed that achievement gaps persist. For example, in high school reading, 40,7 percent of white students tested at the top two levels — proficient and distinguished — compared to 20. 1 percent of black students. In elementary school math, 35 percent of white students tested at those top two levels, compared to 11.3 percent of black students.

Kentucky administers tests called the Kentucky Summative Assessment, previously called the Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress or K-PREP. The tests were developed by Kentucky teachers and align with the Kentucky Academic Standards. Spring 2021 testing, for the first time, was based on all new standards.

All students in grades 3 through 8 and grade 10 take reading and mathematics tests in the spring of each year.

In spring 2021, more than 329,000 students were tested.

Historically, 95 to 98 percent of Kentucky students participate in state testing. Due to the impact of COVID-19, participation rates were much lower across all students and specific student demographic groups.

Participation rates among students taking the state assessment were so low that officials cautioned against drawing conclusions about student performance statewide.

Generally, 88 percent of elementary students, about 83 percent of middle school students and 72 to 76 percent of high school students were tested in the spring.

Only 132 schools or programs had 50 percent or more students performing at proficient and distinguished levels in math. The school with the most students at proficient and distinguished was Anchorage Independent School elementary grades.

About 90 schools and programs had 50 percent or more of their students at novice levels in math.

In reading, 229 schools and programs had 50 percent or more of their students at proficient and distinguished levels. The middle grades of J. Graham Brown School in Jefferson County had the biggest percentage of students — 85.2 percent — scoring at the highest levels.

About 135 schools or programs had 50 percent or more of those tested scoring at the novice level with the highest percentage — 80 percent — of novice readers at Heritage Park High School in Daviess County.

Nine schools or programs had 70 percent or more of their students at the novice level. Most of those were in Jefferson County with the exception of Buckhorn School’s high schoolers. That Perry County school had 77.3 percent scoring at the novice level.

In elementary math, 63 schools or programs had 50 percent or more in the novice category.

310 had 30 percent or more math novices.

102 had 50 percent or more at proficient and distinguished.

311 had 40 percent or more at the apprentice level.

In elementary reading:

133 were at 50 percent or more proficient and distinguished.

117 had 30 percent or more apprentice-level students.

34 had 60 percent or more at the novice level.

In middle school math:

Only one school or program had greater than 75 percent of students testing proficient and distinguished.

16 had 50 percent or more students testing proficient and distinguished.

66 had 40 percent or more at the novice level.

304 had 30 percent or more at the apprentice level.

In middle school reading:

Six schools or programs topped 70 percent in proficient and distinguished students.

22 topped 60 percent proficient and distinguished.

16 had 50 percent or more of all students testing at novice levels.

64 had 40 percent or more at novice level. The school with the most — 65.2 percent — students testing at novice was Frederick Law Olmstead in Jefferson County.





In high school math:

14 had 50 percent or more proficient and distinguished

The top was 74.4 percent at duPont Manual High and 68.3 percent at Pikeville High School.

11 had 50 percent or more novice with the highest (56.5 percent) at Bellevue High School in Bellevue Independent District. Second highest was Betsy Layne in Floyd County with 56.4 percent.

In high school reading:

6 had more than 60 percent of students tested at the proficient and distinguished levels.

38 had 25 percent or less at proficient and distinguished levels.

65 had 40 percent or higher at novice.

174 had 25 percent or more at the apprentice level.

All students in tested grades participated in a survey, the results of which show evidence that most students viewed their virtual learning as a positive experience.

In one survey item, students were asked if they agree or disagree with the statement: “When my school building was closed because of COVID-19, I was able to work with my teacher and classmates online.” Of the students answering the survey, 90.2 percent of elementary students, 80.5 percent of middle school students and 77.6 percent of high school students said they either agreed or strongly agreed with the statement.

