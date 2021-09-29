‘Extremely trying... year’ leads to less desirable test results for Fayette schools

Lafayette High School had some of the highest scores on 2021 statewide achievement tests, according to results released Wednesday. In this file photo, graduate Rahanna Bibbs took a picture of a friend during graduation at Rupp Arena in May. gbroekema@herald-leader.com

Only eleven of 39 Fayette County elementary schools and programs had 50 percent or more of their students scoring proficient and distinguished in math on tests taken last spring, a Herald-Leader analysis found.

Five schools or programs had less than 10 percent proficient and distinguished. Twelve schools had less than 20 percent proficient and distinguished.

“It is well documented that the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruption to our families, schools, and the educational attainment of our students,” Fayette Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said Tuesday. “The results from state and national tests taken by some of our students last spring and made public just after midnight today by the Kentucky Department of Education again underscore this conclusion.”

However, the scores have limitations.

“We are always hesitant to put a heavy emphasis on any one test on any one day, but even more so this year due to the circumstances surrounding the assessment,” said Liggins.

Not only were students tested just weeks after returning to in-person learning on the heels of nearly a year at home, but they also took a newly written test, covering different standards that was administered on a computer for the first time, he said.

Additionally, the test was not required, so participation rates were significantly lower than previous years. Roughly 15 percent of elementary students, about a quarter of middle schoolers, and nearly 40 percent of high school students did not take the tests, said Liggins.

“Despite these barriers, we are pleased to note that on average, students in FCPS out-performed the state average in every subject area at the elementary, middle and high school level on the new Kentucky Summative Assessment, as well as the ACT — a college entrance test used to gauge college readiness.” Liggins said.” Achievement disparities between students of different races, family income levels, home languages, and individual educational needs remain a source of significant concern.”

The highest elementary-level math scores were at Rosa Parks Elementary with 71 percent proficient and distinguished, Athens Chilesburg with 65.4 percent, Veterans Park with 60.5, Wellington with 59.5, Ashland with 58.7 and SCAPA with 58.1.

Schools with the biggest percentages of students testing at the lowest, or novice, level in math included Russell Cave, William Wells, Harrison, James Lane Allen and Cardinal Valley elementary schools.

In reading, 14 schools had 50 percent or more of elementary students scoring at the top two levels, proficient and distinguished.

SCAPA with 79 percent was the highest. Others topping the list were Athens, Rosa Parks, Maxwell and Ashland. But seven programs had under 20 percent at proficient and distinguished levels.

The largest percentages of novice readers were at Harrison, Cardinal Valley, Russell Cave, William Wells and James Lane Allen. Eleven schools had 50 percent or more students performing at the novice level.

In middle school math, only one program — SCAPA — had more than 50 percent at proficient and distinguished levels.

Those with under 20 percent proficient and distinguished students included LTMS, Carter G. Woodson and Crawford.

No program had more than 50 percent novice. Four schools were between 41 percent and 47.3 percent novice: LTMS, Crawford, Winburn and Tates Creek Middle.

In middle school reading, 10 of 19 schools and programs had 44 percent or fewer students scoring proficient and distinguished.

LTMS and Crawford were among those with the smallest percentages of proficient and distinguished students.

Only one school — LTMS — had greater than 50 percent of students scoring at the lowest novice level in reading. But three schools — Crawford, Winburn and Tates Creek — were in the 40-45.1 percent novice range.

In high school math, two programs had 50 percent or more scoring proficient and distinguished. STEAM Academy had 53.1 percent, and Dunbar had 50.5 percent in those categories.

Bryan Station was the only school with less than 20 percent hitting proficient and distinguished marks.

The highest percentages of novice students were at Bryan Station and Tates Creek. Five programs, including Henry Clay, Douglass and Carter G. Woodson Academy, had 30 percent or more scoring novice in math.

In high school reading, the highest scores were at Lafayette with 54.2 percent proficient and distinguished and at STEAM Academy with 51.6 percent.

Five programs had 40 percent or more scoring at proficient and distinguished levels.

Programs with the most novice readers included Bryan Station and Tates Creek high schools.

Since returning to school this fall, every student has been assessed to see where they are and what supports they need to master grade-level content, Liggins said. Teachers have developed instructional plans for each student based on individual strengths and areas of growth and are regularly monitoring their progress.

Federal pandemic relief money has been allocated directly to each school in Fayette County so leaders and teachers in every building could determine what supports their students need. Each school developed a customized plan to ensure students are receiving more individual instructional time and attention than ever possible before, he said.

Students learn best when they attend school in person and the district is committed to keeping students on campus as much as possible this school year, Liggins said.

“The pandemic continues to present operational challenges, but we will not allow COVID-19 to keep us from finding creative and innovative ways to impact student outcomes,” he said.

“We are not using results from a single assessment with limited student participation after an extremely trying school year to drive instructional decision making for students. Instead, we encourage families to reach out to their child’s teacher and work together to ensure students get the supports they need to make progress this school year and beyond,” he said.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 12:13 AM.