‘Join the Klan’ flyers found at Texas high school, officials say. FBI now involved

The FBI and police are investigating flyers that appear to be recruitment material for the Ku Klux Klan found at a high school in San Antonio, Texas, district officials say.

East Central Independent School District first learned about the flyers after a student sent a picture to his mother, and she posted it on social media, district officials said in a statement to McClatchy news group. Daquan Robinson said he found it posted on the wall in a restroom, according to KVUE.

“I was scared, shocked. It was like a threat,” Robinson told KVUE. “At the end of the day, it’s oppressing me and many others at this school. Others are laughing — I don’t find it funny.”

The picture depicts a robed and hooded horse rider raising a burning cross. “Save our land,” the flyer states in capital letters. “Join the Klan.”

A second flyer was found by a staff member, officials said.

The principal reached out to the student’s mother after learning of the flyer on Wednesday night, officials said. The school district’s police are now investigating with help from the FBI and other agencies that “specialize in intelligence” to find the person who disseminated the material, a district spokesman said in an email.

According to the Texas Education Agency, the high school is 72 percent Hispanic, 17 percent white and 9 percent black, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

In the statement, the school district said that whether the flyer is a prank or intentional, it will seek to punish the individual when caught.

“This behavior is not tolerated at East Central ISD and not reflective of our core beliefs and inclusive environment,” the district said in the statement. “The individual will be caught and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”