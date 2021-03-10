National

Mumford & Sons member ‘taking time away from the band’ after promoting anti-Antifa book

Winston Marshall of Mumford & Sons announced Tuesday he is taking time away from the band after he faced backlash for promoting an anti-Antifa book.
Winston Marshall of Mumford & Sons announced Tuesday he is taking time away from the band after he faced backlash for promoting an anti-Antifa book. Amy Harris Amy Harris/Invision/AP

A member of Mumford & Sons said he will be taking a leave of absence from the popular band after he faced backlash for promoting an anti-Antifa book.

Winston Marshall, a founding member of the band who plays banjo and guitar, said in a tweet Tuesday night he has “come to better understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed.”

In his since-deleted tweet, Marshall congratulated Andy Ngo last weekend for his book “Unmasked: ‘Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.’”

“Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man,” Marshall tweeted, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ngo refers to the Proud Boys as a “pro-Trump fraternity” in the book and says left-wing activists want to “destroy the nation-state, America in particular,” according to the Los Angeles Times. The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated the Proud Boys as a hate group.

Antifa, which former President Donald Trump wanted to designate as a terrorist organization, stands for “anti-fascists” and is a movement of far-left activists that resist white supremacists and neo-Nazis at protests, McClatchy News reported.

Marshall faced criticism and was condemned for promoting the book. Fans of Mumford & Sons called Marshall’s tweet disappointing and referred to him as a fascist, Billboard reported.

Marshall apologized to the people he offended, including his bandmates.

“I have offended not only a lot of people I don’t know, but also those closest to me, including my bandmates, and for that I am truly sorry,” Marshall tweeted. “As a result of my actions, I am taking time away from the band to examine my blind spots.”

Other members of Mumford & Sons have not commented on either of Marshall’s tweets.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, seemingly in response to Marshall taking a leave of absence, Ngo said he grieves “for those who are made to suffer because they dare to read my work, or talk to me.”

Read Next

Read Next
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service