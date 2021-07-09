Dad sees son struck and killed by car while on fishing trip, Indiana family says

10-year-old Kayden Bibb was struck and killed by a vehicle while on a fishing trip with his dad Wednesday in Scott County, Indiana. GoFundMe screenshot

An Indiana father recalled the horror this week after witnessing his 10-year-old son being struck and killed by a car.

Brent Bibb said he and Kayden Bibb had just finished fishing Wednesday at Scottsburg Lake in Scottsburg, Indiana, when they were walking back to their vehicle.

“I heard ‘dad’ and looked over and then boom seen him get hit,” the boy’s father told WAVE 3. “He goes up 80 feet up into the air and then he went about 60 feet out into the water.”

A 17-year-old was driving the 2007 Ford Taurus that struck the boy, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was uninjured.

A nearby resident and her husband helped the boy’s father pull Kayden out of the lake and they gave him CPR, WAVE 3 reported.

The sheriff’s office said Kayden was taken to Scott Memorial Hospital, where he died.

“I was just in shock,” Bibb told WLKY. “I couldn’t believe my little boy was just laying there, bleeding out. Multiple times we’ve been fishing here, and nothing like that ever happened. I never thought it would happen.”

Charges have not been filed against the driver, the sheriff’s office said. Indiana State Police are conducting a crash reconstruction.

Kayden’s grandmother, Tina Gladden, said her grandson “was a fun, caring, laughing, loving little boy,” WLKY reported.

An obituary states Kayden was going to be a fifth-grade student at Jonathan Jennings Elementary School in nearby Charlestown. His funeral is scheduled for July 16 at Grayson Funeral Home.

Scottsburg is about 30 miles north of Louisville.