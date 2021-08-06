Horse ranch that sits on 73-acres in Texas Hill Country lists for $17M. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Typically, when someone thinks of a bewitching vineyard, their minds tend to jump to Napa Valley in California. In this case, a ranch that sits on 73-acres of land in Texas Hill Country may try to switch it up a bit. The Sky West Ranch in Fredericksburg has just moseyed onto the real estate market for $16.9 million.

Aerial view Screen grab from Realtor.com

And yes, the soil is ready for grape production if the new owner wishes to start their very own winery.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Come see the magic that awaits,” the overview on the ranch’s website says. “Exquisite grace and grandeur hallmark this magnificent masterpiece - beautifully preserving its tranquility - offering 8,595 square feet, including four en suite bedrooms, a study, a game room, and a theater. The incredible primary suite with fabulous, huge designer closets and the most stunning of bathrooms!

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kitchen and dining area Screen grab from Realtor.com

”The inside is a true gem, with slate floors, double framed walls, a chef’s dream kitchen, hardwood floors, and a 100-year roof.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

There is also a granite-lined pond that’s filled with “trophy-sized bass,” the listing says. Also on the property is covered horse-riding arena that would satisfy a hardcore equestrian.

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Ranches in Hill Country have been hot on the market this year, some of which being the secluded Geronimo Springs Ranch outside of San Antonio that was listed for $43 million, McClatchy News reported, and the famous Turkey Track Ranch, which sits on 80,000 acres of land, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram said.

Pond Screen grab from Realtor.com