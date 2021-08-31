National
NHL star lists ‘masterpiece’ estate for $3.2 million in California. Take a look inside
Evander Kane of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks has put his farmhouse-style estate on the real estate market in the stunning Silicon Valley city for $3.2 million.
The five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Willow Glen home was purchased by the hockey star and his wife, Anna, in 2020 for $3 million, Realtor reports.
Kane is going through divorce proceedings with his wife, who has accused the NHL veteran of gambling on league games — including on Sharks games, the Mercury News reported.
Featuring 3,706 square feet, the home includes “fine natural stone surfaces, custom tile and hardwoods are evident throughout the home,” the listing says.
There is also an open floor plan with high ceilings, a downstairs primary bedroom, office, a wine closet, private courtyard, vaulted ceilings and a two-car garage with an elegant workshop.
Kane was selected by the Atlanta Thrashers with the No. 4 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft. Among his many accomplishments, he became the youngest 30-goal scorer in the 2011-12 season with the franchise (after the Thrashers relocated to Winnipeg and became the Jets) at age 20. He was traded to the Sharks in February 2018 and signed a seven-year contract with the team that May.
