Neighbors wouldn’t lend tools — so a man shot at them, Alabama cops say. One shot back

An Alabama man is accused of shooting two neighbors after they refused to lend him tools, Jefferson County authorities say.

A dispute over borrowed tools landed three people in a hospital — and now one of them is behind bars, Alabama authorities say.

Brandon Scott Swack, 32, was arrested on attempted murder charges Friday after authorities say he shot neighbors after they refused to lend him tools, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also charged with first degree theft and criminal mischief.

Deputies said the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m Thursday when Swack went to the victims’ home and demanded the items. Authorities didn’t specify the type of tools he was seeking.

When the neighbor declined, Swack got upset and left. However, deputies say he returned a short time later with a pistol in hand. The neighbor retrieved a shotgun and fired when Swack raised his pistol, striking him in the face, according to a news release.

Swack proceeded to fire his gun, deputies said, “and struck the victim and another person at the location.”

All three were taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham with non-life threatening injuries.

Swack was booked into jail early Friday and was being held on bonds totaling $60,000, online records show.

