Trump’s spokeswoman is coming to Lexington Saturday. These people will be protesting.

When White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits downtown Lexington Saturday to speak at the state Republican Party’s annual fund raiser, a group upset with President Donald Trump and Kentucky’s GOP leaders plan to rally in Triangle Park in the name of decency.
The Kentucky for Decency Rally is to let Republicans know “that Kentuckians deserve better,” said McKayla Weaver, a senior at Lafayette High School who is promoting the rally.
“The Kentucky Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Dinner has attracted guests who have become infamous for deceit and stagnation,” said a statement from rally supporters. “Rather than progressing towards a future that supports the inclusion of all persons, the GOP has spread an agenda of hate and bigotry that cannot be tolerated any longer.”
Tres Watson, a spokesman for the Republican Party of Kentucky, said most Kentuckians don’t agree with the protesters.
“Every American has a First Amendment right to make their voice heard via non-violent protest and the organizers of this rally are no different,” Watson said. “However, I think the thousands of Kentuckians who now have a job making good wages thanks to the policies of Republicans in Frankfort and Washington along with the 90 percent of working families who get to keep more of their hard-earned money thanks to the Trump tax cuts would disagree with the protesters’ positions.”
In a prepared statement, the protesters said the featured guests of the Republican dinner — Sanders, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Gov. Matt Bevin and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr — “have supported the discrimination and disenfranchisement of the most vulnerable, have failed to protect our environment and have threatened to dismantle our democracy through means of oppression and deceit.”
The rally, sponsored by the Kentucky National Organization for Women and the Bluegrass Activist Alliance, will express opposition to such actions as the separation of detained families, injustice for minority groups, threats to public health care and education, lack of gun safety awareness and scandals created due to lack of transparency, Weaver said.
The rally is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Triangle Park.
The Republican dinner will be at Lexington’s Hilton Downtown. It begins at 6:30 p.m.
