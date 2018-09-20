Watch KET’s live feed of pension hearing at Kentucky Supreme Court

The Kentucky Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Thursday on whether a last minute law that reformed Kentucky’s pension system was legal.

Attorney General Andy Beshear is making the case against the pension law, while attorneys for Governor Matt Bevin will defend it.

Both Beshear and Bevin have said they’re running for governor in 2019.

The Supreme Court won’t make a decision Thursday, but teachers, political observers and others will pay close attention to the questions asked by the seven justices to help them decide the fate of the bill.