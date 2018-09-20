Politics & Government

Want to know who gave to mayoral candidate Ronnie Bastin? Find the report here.

By Beth Musgrave

September 20, 2018 02:57 PM

Lexington mayoral candidate Ronnie Bastin raised more than $273,544 from May 23 to Sept. 7, according to the latest campaign finance report filed with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.

Bastin’s campaign uses a software program that is not compatible with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. His report is not yet posted on the registry’s website because the report has to be re-entered by hand, but you can download a copy of Bastin’s report.

Mayoral candidate Linda Gorton raised $91,985. Her report is available on the registry’s website.

