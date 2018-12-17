Bevin calls special legislative session to deal with pensions. It starts at 8 p.m.

In a surprise move Monday, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin called a special legislative session to deal with the state’s struggling pension systems. He made the announcement just before 4 p.m. Monday, saying the session would begin four hours later at 8 p.m.

“I am going to use the powers that have been granted to me to call the legislature into special session that will be effective tonight at eight o’clock,” Bevin said in a brief statement. “They will be coming in.”

The call comes just four days after the Kentucky Supreme Court struck down Senate Bill 151, the legislature’s controversial pension overhaul bill that passed in the final days of the 2018 legislative session. The court ruled Republican legislative leaders erred by not giving the pension bill the constitutionally required three public readings in the Senate and House chambers before passing it last March.

Bevin said the Supreme Court ruling would have a negative impact on Kentucky’s credit rating, already one of the worst in the nation. Even though the 2019 regular session of the General Assembly is scheduled to start January 8, Bevin said a special session was needed immediately because of the financial impact of the ruling.

A special session also gives the Republicans a procedural advantage. In odd-year legislative sessions, when the two-year state budget is not up for discussion, state law requires a super majority of lawmakers to pass a law that appropriates money. By voting on a pension bill in December 2018 instead of January 2019, the bill only needs 51 votes to pass the 100-member House instead of 60 votes.

Bevin was vague on the details of what legislation will be introduced Monday, but said it was unlikely that it would “chart new territory.” He had called SB 151 a bill to simply “stop the bleeding” with the pension crisis.

Rank-and-file lawmakers receive $188.22 a day during a special session, according to the Legislative Research Commission. The total cost of a legislative session tops $60,000 a day, and it takes at least five days for a bill to make its way through the legislative process and to the governor for his signature or veto.

“I have absolute confidence that we have leadership in the House and the Senate... that they have what it takes to get this done,” Bevin said. “Whether they do or not I have no control over. I believe they will because I believe they must.”

The announcement sent lawmakers scrambling to the Capitol Monday evening after hours of trying to figure out whether Bevin would recall them to Frankfort a week before Christmas.

House Speaker-elect David Osborne, R-Prospect, said the House of Representatives was ready to tackle the issue.

“We are prepared to convene for the extraordinary session called by the governor,” Osborne said. “Our caucus stands willing and able to do the people’s business and lead on the critical issues facing Kentucky.”

But he may not have the full support of his caucus. Former House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, said he thinks Osborne should adjourn the special session within five minutes.

“This is typical Matt Bevin, he acts like a spoiled middle school kid who did not get his way,” Hoover said.

It is likely that Democrats will try to force a motion to adjourn, and could be joined by some Republicans like Hoover.





House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins, D-Sandy Hook, called Bevin’s response to the Supreme Court ruling “appalling” and called the special session a “sad day for Kentucky.”

“The governor’s actions today are appalling,” Adkins said. “Neither I nor any member of the House Democratic Caucus was consulted or even given a courtesy call that this was happening, and many of our members are unable to make it tonight. To expect legislators to be in the Capitol literally hours after calling a special session — especially during the holidays and three weeks before the next regular session — is the most short-sighted and unnecessary action I have ever seen a governor make.”

Attorney General Andy Beshear, who was celebrating his courtroom victory against the pension bill just last week, denounced the special session.

“Calling a special session a week before Christmas to cut the promised retirement of every teacher, police officer, firefighter, social worker, EMS and countless more public servants is wrong and cruel,” Beshear said on Twitter.

As recently as Friday, Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, said there was no clear consensus on what type of bill lawmakers hoped to pass in the aftermath of the ruling. He said some lawmakers wanted to do nothing, others wanted to achieve more significant reform and others wanted to pass an exact replica of SB 151.

Thayer shot down the special session rumors on Friday, saying “as of right now there’s not going to be a special session.” By Monday afternoon, he had changed his tune.

“No comment,” Thayer said.

Since the special session is occurring in 2018, it will feature the same lawmakers who voted on the first pension bill, not the lawmakers who were just elected in November.

Earlier this year, the legislature hastily converted a sewage treatment bill into a pension bill on the 57th day of their 60-day legislative session and then rushed it through final chamber votes in a matter of hours with no public review and little chance for debate. The sewage treatment bill already had received most of its necessary public readings, lawmakers said at the time.

That maneuver violated a process meant to provide transparency at the Capitol, the court said Thursday. Public readings of a bill over three separate days should give lawmakers and citizens a chance to understand what legislation is on the table, the court said.

The 291-page pension law would have placed Kentucky teachers hired after Jan. 1 in a less generous hybrid cash-balance plan rather than their traditional pension plan, shifting more responsibility for saving onto teachers. Current teachers also could not count payments for sick leave days accumulated after Dec. 31 toward their retirement benefits.

For state government workers enrolled at Kentucky Retirement Systems — who have been placed in hybrid cash-balance plans since 2014 — the law would have restricted their ability to count sick leave toward retirement benefits after July 1, 2023. And a state employee who retired after Jan. 1 and returned to a state job no longer could have opened a second retirement account at KRS.

State retirees also would have lost a $5,000 death benefit, payable to a designated beneficiary.

