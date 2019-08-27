Kentucky pension systems fail to disclose contracts and fees, audit warns

State Auditor Mike Harmon File photo

Kentucky’s two largest public pension systems are violating the transparency requirements passed in 2017 by the General Assembly, state Auditor Mike Harmon said Tuesday.

Auditors found that the Kentucky Retirement Systems and the Teachers’ Retirement System of Kentucky failed to post more than 80 percent of their investment contracts online for public review, a step required by Senate Bill 2, passed unanimously by the legislature two years ago, Harmon said.

Also, the pension systems allowed their private investment managers to redact information about fees, expenses and conflicts of interest so the public could not see them in disclosures, Harmon said.

“While there are some things KRS and TRS have improved upon since the passage of Senate Bill 2, both systems have failed to follow the spirit of transparency that was intended by the General Assembly,” Harmon told reporters at a news conference.

KRS manages $17.5 billion in assets with the help of private financial advisers on behalf of state and local government retirees. TRS manages $21.3 billion for retired Kentucky educators.

The legislature required greater transparency from the pension systems in part due to a scandal at KRS involving “placement agents,” well-connected middlemen who collected nearly $15 million in fees during the 2000s for connecting investment managers with KRS officials.

State auditors in 2011 identified one placement agent in particular, Glen Sergeon of New York, who enjoyed close access to KRS through his relationship with Adam Tosh, then KRS’ chief investment officer. Tosh resigned in 2010, shortly after internal auditors at KRS questioned him about nearly $6 million in fees paid to Sergeon in KRS deals.

SB 2 has no enforcement mechanism, so there are no penalties for breaking the law, Harmon noted Tuesday. However, he said, he is urging the governing boards of KRS and TRS to take his audit report seriously and make more information about their systems’ finances public, as lawmakers intended.