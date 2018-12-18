Kentucky lawmakers end special session without voting on a pension bill

Ignoring the pleas of Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, the Kentucky General Assembly voted Tuesday night to end the surprise special legislative session that Bevin called Monday afternoon to address the state’s ailing public pension systems.
In a passionate speech to the House of Representatives, Speaker Pro-Tem David Osborne said the decision to go home reflected a lack of time and conflicting opinions among the Republican caucus about how exactly to change the pension systems.
“We cannot shirk this, we cannot run from this. But this was not a problem that was created overnight ...” Osborne said. “We cannot solve it within the confines of a 5-day session.”
His announcement was greeted with applause from audience members in the gallery.
He then promised to preside over the “ultimate solution to this problem,” presumable during the regular 2019 General Assembly, which begins in January.
House Republicans caucused for more than three hours Tuesday evening as Rep. Jerry Miller, R-Louisville, tried to whip up support in his caucus to pass a bill similar to Senate Bill 151, which was struck down last week by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
But it was a legislative session that never completely got off the ground. As lawmakers trailed into the Capitol Monday night there were grumblings about disorganization and a lack of groundwork laid by the governor to secure the votes needed to pass reform.
The governor delivered two bills to lawmakers — slimmed down versions of the bills they had already passed in the 2018 legislative session — but even Miller, the chairman of the state government committee, didn’t get to look at them until Monday night.
Stephen Pitt, the governor’s lawyer, said in a letter to lawmakers that they had purposefully removed any provisions that could be challenged in court, as two credit agencies had contacted the state with questions about last week’s Supreme Court ruling.
Those calls concerned Bevin enough that he dramatically summoned the legislature into session, saying the pension systems’ “unfunded liability represents the single greatest threat to the Commonwealth’s fiscal health.”
“I have absolute confidence that we have leadership in the House and the Senate... that they have what it takes to get this done,” Bevin told reporters Monday. “Whether they do or not I have no control over. I believe they will because I believe they must.”
They didn’t.
This breaking news story will be updated.
