It’s a baby boy for Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes and her husband

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes and her husband, Andrew, on Wednesday announced the birth of their first child, Crawford “Ford” Case Grimes.
The baby boy was safely delivered at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces, according to a statement from Grimes’ office.
“Andrew and I have prayed for and dreamed of this day for many years,” Grimes said in the statement. “We are overjoyed to welcome Ford into our lives. We cannot thank enough our amazing team of doctors and nurses over these past several years. We are grateful to everyone who has offered their constant support and encouragement as it has meant more than you know.”
Grimes, 40, is serving her second term as the Democratic secretary of state.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments